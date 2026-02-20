Hilary Duff isn’t afraid to get a little spicy on her new album, luck... or something — even if that means letting out her jealous side. In her new song “Holiday Party,” the singer imagines a world where her husband, Matthew Koma, becomes a playboy of sorts and leaves her for another woman. Ironically, he also co-wrote and produced the track with her.

Duff opens up about one of her greatest fears in the song. “In my head, you live another life,” she begins, “where you f*ck all my friends, and wish someone else could’ve been your wife.” She apologizes for even letting the thought cross her mind, but it doesn’t stop her from thinking about what could’ve happened.

As she frets over slinky synths and kick drums, Duff lets this infatuation fuel her anxiety. “When I look at that body, I’m not trusting nobody,” she sings. “I imagine you in a corner booth getting way too cozy / In my head, you got touchy at the holiday party, in the charcoal suit that I like on you.” Needless to say, the imaginary other woman is not safe.

“Holiday Party” addresses a recurring theme on luck... or something, which sees Duff reflect on the ennui that often comes with marriage and worrying about the future. At times, she even wants to relive her youth, before parenthood took up such a huge part of her and Koma’s lives.

“The things that came out because of being a mother were these feelings of my life being so different or yearning for times that I was wilder, free, or more fun,” she told Glamour. “Not that I really want to go back to that time, but sometimes I do.”

Hilary Duff’s “Holiday Party” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Duff’s new song below.

In my head you live another life

Where you f*ck all my friends

And wish someone else could’ve been your wife

I love you, I love you

I’m sorry, I’m sorry

For letting it get the best of me again

I’m too emotional, I guess

When I look at that body

I’m not trusting nobody

I imagine you in a corner booth getting way too cozy

In my head, you got touchy at the holiday party

In the charcoal suit that I like on you

In my imagination

She’s there with her eyes so starry

Holding your car keys

In my imagination

I’m another victim of the holiday party

What a way to go and ruin the night

I’m back at it again questioning my belief in the good guy

I love you; I love you

I’m sorry; I’m sorry

For letting it get the best of me again

It’s controlling me I guess

When I look at that body

I’m not trusting nobody

I imagine you in a corner booth getting way too cozy

In my head you got touchy at the holiday party

In the charcoal suit that I bought for you

In my imagination

She’s there with her eyes so starry

Holding your car keys

In my imagination

I’m another victim of the holiday party

Her name on the marquee

So overly bubbly

So easy, so upbeat

It’s all unrealistic

So weirdly specific

Just tell me it isn’t

When I look at that body

I’m not trusting nobody

I imagine you in a corner booth getting way too cozy

In my head you got touchy at the holiday party

In my imagination

She’s there with her eyes so starry

Holding your car keys

In my imagination

I’m another victim of the holiday party