Music
Hilary Duff's “Roommates” Lyrics Are Surprisingly Spicy
The singer’s new video also calls back to one of her most iconic hits.
Hilary Duff wasn’t lying when she called her comeback single “Mature.” On Jan. 15, the actor-singer unveiled her new song “Roommates,” from her first album in over a decade, luck... or something. And while it might be Duff’s spiciest song yet, with lines that you never thought you’d hear from Lizzie McGuire, it’s also one of her most poignant and melancholic tracks.
“Roommates,” which Duff co-wrote with her husband Matthew Koma and Brian Phillips, tells the story of a relationship that becomes stagnant and loses its spark. Even when she’s clear about her desires, reminiscing about “giving you head” at the dive bar and waking up his old roommates, he gives nothing in return, mourning how they’ve now become roommates.
“Want the highlights, 10 out of 10, butterflies from holding your hand,” she sings in the chorus. “Before we swept us under the bed, and we became practically roommates / I’m touching myself looking at porn ’cause you don’t even look my way no more.”
“‘Roommates’ is a song about when life is life-ing, babe,” Duff said in a press release. “It’s that ache for a wilder, freer time — before the days were swallowed by carpools, budget talks, grocery runs, and letting old or new insecurities slip in. It’s the restless hum of wanting to find your way back — to your rhythm, to your person, to yourself.”
“Roommates” came with a new music video directed by Matty Peacock. It serves as an apt visual encapsulation and serves some unexpected nostalgia. The clip shows Duff trying everything to grab her lover’s attention, but he remains stoic, even as mold grows in their home.
Eventually, the ceiling caves in, and it starts raining inside, calling back to Duff’s “Come Clean” video from 2003. But just like that iconic hit, the rain gives way to catharsis and a new beginning, as the wall falls and Duff walks through a sunny grass hill, leaving the past behind.
Hilary Duff’s “Roommates” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Duff’s new single “Roommates” below.
I can barely mention it without causing some ego trauma
But I know you’re sensing how I’m trying to give you hints
Physical affection goes a long way with me
I don’t wanna quietly resent you, I just want the easy fix
But life is life-ing, and pressure is pressuring me
Oh, I wish that I could catch you in the right light
I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end
Want the part where you say “god-damn”
Back at the dive bar giving you head
And sneak home late, wake up your roommates
Want the highlights, 10 out of 10
Butterflies from holding your hand
Before we swept us under the bed
And we became practically roommates
I’m touching myself by the front door
But you don’t even look my way no more
Maybe like the stars and moon, you won’t come out until you’re ready
But here I am telling you don’t put off the night too long
And I know we would laugh if I tried walking in in something sexy
But I don’t wanna beg you, I know you know what I want
But life is life-ing, and pressure is pressuring me
Oh, I wish that I could catch you in the right light
I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end
Want the part where you say “god-damn”
Back at the dive bar giving you head
And sneak home late, wake up your roommates
Want the highlights, 10 out of 10
Butterflies from holding your hand
Before we swept us under the bed
And we became practically roommates
I’m touching myself looking at porn
‘Cause you don’t even look my way no more
I wanna stay a new girl
Always think I’m cute girl
Only in the whole world
I’m paranoid of new girls
All the shiny cute girls
God it makes my head swirl
I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end
Want the part where you say “god-damn”
Back at the dive bar giving you head
And sneak home late, wake up your roommates
Want the highlights, 10 out of 10
Butterflies from holding your hand
Before we swept us under the bed
And we became practically roommates
I’m touching myself by the front door
But you don’t even look my way no more