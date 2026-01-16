Hilary Duff wasn’t lying when she called her comeback single “Mature.” On Jan. 15, the actor-singer unveiled her new song “Roommates,” from her first album in over a decade, luck... or something. And while it might be Duff’s spiciest song yet, with lines that you never thought you’d hear from Lizzie McGuire, it’s also one of her most poignant and melancholic tracks.

“Roommates,” which Duff co-wrote with her husband Matthew Koma and Brian Phillips, tells the story of a relationship that becomes stagnant and loses its spark. Even when she’s clear about her desires, reminiscing about “giving you head” at the dive bar and waking up his old roommates, he gives nothing in return, mourning how they’ve now become roommates.

“Want the highlights, 10 out of 10, butterflies from holding your hand,” she sings in the chorus. “Before we swept us under the bed, and we became practically roommates / I’m touching myself looking at porn ’cause you don’t even look my way no more.”

“‘Roommates’ is a song about when life is life-ing, babe,” Duff said in a press release. “It’s that ache for a wilder, freer time — before the days were swallowed by carpools, budget talks, grocery runs, and letting old or new insecurities slip in. It’s the restless hum of wanting to find your way back — to your rhythm, to your person, to yourself.”

Hilary Duff / Aaron Idelson

“Roommates” came with a new music video directed by Matty Peacock. It serves as an apt visual encapsulation and serves some unexpected nostalgia. The clip shows Duff trying everything to grab her lover’s attention, but he remains stoic, even as mold grows in their home.

Eventually, the ceiling caves in, and it starts raining inside, calling back to Duff’s “Come Clean” video from 2003. But just like that iconic hit, the rain gives way to catharsis and a new beginning, as the wall falls and Duff walks through a sunny grass hill, leaving the past behind.

Hilary Duff’s “Roommates” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Duff’s new single “Roommates” below.

I can barely mention it without causing some ego trauma

But I know you’re sensing how I’m trying to give you hints

Physical affection goes a long way with me

I don’t wanna quietly resent you, I just want the easy fix

But life is life-ing, and pressure is pressuring me

Oh, I wish that I could catch you in the right light

I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end

Want the part where you say “god-damn”

Back at the dive bar giving you head

And sneak home late, wake up your roommates

Want the highlights, 10 out of 10

Butterflies from holding your hand

Before we swept us under the bed

And we became practically roommates

I’m touching myself by the front door

But you don’t even look my way no more

Maybe like the stars and moon, you won’t come out until you’re ready

But here I am telling you don’t put off the night too long

And I know we would laugh if I tried walking in in something sexy

But I don’t wanna beg you, I know you know what I want

But life is life-ing, and pressure is pressuring me

Oh, I wish that I could catch you in the right light

I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end

Want the part where you say “god-damn”

Back at the dive bar giving you head

And sneak home late, wake up your roommates

Want the highlights, 10 out of 10

Butterflies from holding your hand

Before we swept us under the bed

And we became practically roommates

I’m touching myself looking at porn

‘Cause you don’t even look my way no more

I wanna stay a new girl

Always think I’m cute girl

Only in the whole world

I’m paranoid of new girls

All the shiny cute girls

God it makes my head swirl

I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end

Want the part where you say “god-damn”

Back at the dive bar giving you head

And sneak home late, wake up your roommates

Want the highlights, 10 out of 10

Butterflies from holding your hand

Before we swept us under the bed

And we became practically roommates

I’m touching myself by the front door

But you don’t even look my way no more