Wake up, wake up: Hilary Duff is finally going on tour. On Feb. 12, the singer gave fans an early Valentine’s Day gift by officially announcing The Lucky Me Tour, her first headlining world trek in nearly two decades, in support of her upcoming new album, luck... or something.

Duff announced the tour in an Instagram video of her trying out different looks for her shows, making adorable references to hits like "So Yesterday" and films like A Cinderella Story and The Lizzie McGuire Movie. "I’M GOING ON A WORLD TOUR!!!" she wrote. "… now what do I wear?"

The Lucky Me Tour will span seven countries and see Duff perform in several iconic venues around the world, including her first shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and London’s O2 Arena. La Roux will be the special guest for Duff’s 2026 dates, with Jade LeMac joining select shows, while Lauren Spencer Smith will open for her 2027 run.

The announcement follows Duff’s special series of intimate shows, “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” in London, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, which marked her first live performances in over a decade. Duff teased a much larger trek at her Los Angeles concert, having the fans who performed the viral “With Love” routine put on T-shirts that read “World Tour Loading...”

Hilary Duff’s Lucky Me Tour Dates

Duff will kick off her whirlwind tour on June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and play arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. all summer, before going across the pond to the UK and Ireland this fall. From there, she’ll head Down Under for shows in Australia and New Zealand in October, before circling back to North America in January 2027 to end the tour in Canada and Mexico.

Hilary Duff

Here is the entire list of dates for Duff’s Lucky Me Tour.

6/22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/27 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

7/11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

7/14 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

7/15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

7/23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/25 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

7/26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/1 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

8/2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

8/12 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

8/15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

9/6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

9/8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff

9/10 – London, UK – The O2

9/12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

9/13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

9/20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

9/22 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

9/24 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

9/26 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

9/29 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

1/22/27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

1/26/27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

1/27/27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

1/30/27 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

2/2/27 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

2/4/27 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

2/5/27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

2/7/27 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

2/12/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

How To Get Hilary Duff Tickets

Live Nation

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 20. However, fans will have access to several presales. For U.S. shows, Citi cardmembers will get access to a special presale on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. local time, while Verizon members have an exclusive presale through Verizon Access, which takes place at the same time.

Fans who are not able to access those sales can sign up for Duff’s Artist Presale, which will happen a day later on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Anyone who registers before Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. ET will be able to access the presale. International shows will have different presales, with more information available on Duff’s website.