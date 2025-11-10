Hilary Duff Announces Her First Live Shows In Over 10 Years

Hilary Duff’s music comeback is truly “What Dreams Are Made Of.” On Nov. 10, just days after she officially returned to music with her new single, “Mature,” the singer announced that she’d also be making her grand return to the stage. Duff will play a series of four intimate live shows entitled “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” in January 2026.

“It’s happening,” Duff confirmed in a press release. “I’m over the moon to be stepping on stage again. I’ve got some new songs that I can’t wait to share with you and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It’s been a minute and I’ve missed you. Let’s make some mems.”

“Small Rooms, Big Nerves” will mark Duff’s first live performances in over a decade, and first full-length concerts since 2007’s Dignity Tour. She previously hinted that she would hit the road again when she announced her return to music, which included an upcoming docuseries that would capture “live show rehearsals.”

Duff continued teasing a tour on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, even insinuating that she would include her iconic Lizzie McGuire Movie anthem “What Dreams Are Made Of” on the setlist. “If I would ever tour again, then I think I would maybe be allowed to manage to sing that song somehow, some way,” she teased. “Maybe. Just maybe, hypothetically.”

Hilary Duff’s 2026 Show Dates

Hilary Duff

The mini-trek will kick off across the pond in London, before heading back to North America for three shows in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. Read the list of tour dates below.

1/19 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

1/24 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

1/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

1/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

How To Get Tickets

Fans can sign up for Duff’s Artist Presale on Ticketmaster until Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET. And unlike the Verified Fan program, anyone who signs up will get access to the presale without a code required. The artist presale will take place on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general public sale happening just a few hours later at 3 p.m. local time.

Given that these are Duff’s first shows in nearly two decades — and in small venues at that — a quick sell-out is expected. However, she’s taken additional protections to ensure that fans won’t get priced out, using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to ensure that resale tickets can only be sold at the original price on the site.