After years of social media rumors, Hilary Duff is getting candid on where she stands with her sister, Haylie. On the Feb. 20 episode of CBS Mornings, the actor-singer made rare comments about her famous sibling, confirming that they’re currently estranged and she wrote the song “We Don’t Talk,” from her new album, luck… or something, about their relationship.

During her interview, Duff became visibly emotional as she stated that “We Don’t Talk” is “definitely” about Haylie. “Just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having my sister in my life at the moment," she said.

While she “struggled” with deciding whether to put the song on her album, she explained why she went through with it. “As a person that exists in the world without my other half, so many people are having that experience,” she said. “A lot of conversations that I’m having with people are like, ‘Yeah, me too.’”

In the song, co-written and produced with her husband, Matthew Koma, Duff agonizes over a broken relationship with an estranged relative without mentioning Haylie by name, singing, “We come from the same home, the same blood.” She even ponders what happened for them to become so distant, offering, “If it’s ‘cause you’re jealous, God knows I would sell it all, then break you off the bigger half.”

What Happened With Haylie?

Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images

While Duff didn’t get into specifics about what caused the fallout with her sister, the two are rumored to have been estranged for the past few years, as they haven’t been photographed together since 2019, shortly before Haylie moved to Austin, Texas, with her family.

Although they still follow each other on Instagram, they haven’t interacted on social media for years. However, Haylie recently posted her hangout with Ashley Tisdale, after Tisdale went viral for writing an essay about leaving a “toxic” mom group rumored to include Duff.

When asked whether “We Don’t Talk” could help mend fences with Haylie, Duff admitted she wasn’t sure, explaining that she wanted to “exist as a person on my own” and tell her stories without worrying about the outcome or public reaction.

“I don’t think that would help,” she said. “I don't know if she’ll hear it. I don't know how she’ll react to it. It is a really personal part of my life that doesn’t get to stay personal. So I might as well say how it is for me, and that's all I'm trying to do. I'm not trying to say anything bad. It's literally just my experience — and that’s really all I feel like sharing.”