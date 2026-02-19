Music
Hilary Duff’s “We Don’t Talk” Lyrics Are Reportedly About Her Sister, Haylie
On her new album luck... or something, the singer vulnerably addresses a familial rift.
Hilary Duff’s return to music is “What Dreams Are Made Of,” but the same can’t be said for what she’s singing about. The singer seemingly addresses a long-rumored rift with her sister Haylie on “We Don’t Talk,” from her new album luck... or something — her first in over 10 years.
On the new song, co-written and produced with her husband, Matthew Koma, and Dan Book, Duff gets candid about a rift with a relative that appears to have caused some major distance. “We come from the same home, the same blood,” she sings. “A different combination but the same lock / People ask me how you’re doing, I wanna say amazing, but the truth is that I don’t know.”
What makes it even more heartbreaking is that Duff has no clue why they fell out, even speculating that envy may have played a role. “If it’s ‘cause you’re jealous, God knows I would sell it all, then break you off the bigger half,” she sings, attempting to extend an olive branch.
Duff previewed the track during her “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” shows, where fans caught onto the delicate subject matter and speculated that she was singing to her sister. The two are rumored to have been estranged for the past few years, as they haven’t been photographed together since 2019 or interacted on social media, though they still follow each other on Instagram.
In a recent interview with Glamour, Duff admitted that she’s singing about family issues on luck... or something, without mentioning her sister directly. “That’s my family. Those are the people that affect you the most,” she said. “Just because you’re born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together. You can only control your side and your street.”
Hilary Duff’s “We Don’t Talk” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Duff’s new song below.
I’m not sure when it happened
Not even sure what it was about
If I did something different
Would you feel something different?
Would you at least let me hear you out?
‘Cause we come from the same home, the same blood
A different combination but the same lock
People ask me how you’re doing
I wanna say amazing
But the truth is that I don’t know
What I always end up saying is how
We don’t talk
We don’t talk
Talk about it
We don’t talk about anything anymore
We don’t talk
We don’t talk
Talk about it
We don’t talk about anything anymore
Emotional eviction
No more sentimental overlap
And if it’s ‘cause you’re jealous
God knows I would sell it all
Then break you off the bigger half
‘Cause we come from the same home the same blood
A different explanation of the same thought
People ask me if I’ve seen you
And honestly I hate it
‘Cause the truth is that I need to
But there’s no way to relay it
Not if
We don’t talk
We don’t talk
Talk about it
We don’t talk about anything anymore
We don’t talk
We don’t talk
Talk about it
We don’t talk about anything anymore
Let’s have it out
I’ll hear you out
You hear me out
On the couch
Get back to how we were as kids
Break it down
So sick of being
So sad about
How we don’t talk
And you won’t talk about it
We don’t talk
We don’t talk
Talk about it
We don’t talk about anything anymore
We don’t talk
We don’t talk
Talk about it
We don’t talk about anything anymore
