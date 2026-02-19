Hilary Duff’s return to music is “What Dreams Are Made Of,” but the same can’t be said for what she’s singing about. The singer seemingly addresses a long-rumored rift with her sister Haylie on “We Don’t Talk,” from her new album luck... or something — her first in over 10 years.

On the new song, co-written and produced with her husband, Matthew Koma, and Dan Book, Duff gets candid about a rift with a relative that appears to have caused some major distance. “We come from the same home, the same blood,” she sings. “A different combination but the same lock / People ask me how you’re doing, I wanna say amazing, but the truth is that I don’t know.”

What makes it even more heartbreaking is that Duff has no clue why they fell out, even speculating that envy may have played a role. “If it’s ‘cause you’re jealous, God knows I would sell it all, then break you off the bigger half,” she sings, attempting to extend an olive branch.

Duff previewed the track during her “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” shows, where fans caught onto the delicate subject matter and speculated that she was singing to her sister. The two are rumored to have been estranged for the past few years, as they haven’t been photographed together since 2019 or interacted on social media, though they still follow each other on Instagram.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

In a recent interview with Glamour, Duff admitted that she’s singing about family issues on luck... or something, without mentioning her sister directly. “That’s my family. Those are the people that affect you the most,” she said. “Just because you’re born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together. You can only control your side and your street.”

Hilary Duff’s “We Don’t Talk” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Duff’s new song below.

I’m not sure when it happened

Not even sure what it was about

If I did something different

Would you feel something different?

Would you at least let me hear you out?

‘Cause we come from the same home, the same blood

A different combination but the same lock

People ask me how you’re doing

I wanna say amazing

But the truth is that I don’t know

What I always end up saying is how

We don’t talk

We don’t talk

Talk about it

We don’t talk about anything anymore

We don’t talk

We don’t talk

Talk about it

We don’t talk about anything anymore

Emotional eviction

No more sentimental overlap

And if it’s ‘cause you’re jealous

God knows I would sell it all

Then break you off the bigger half

‘Cause we come from the same home the same blood

A different explanation of the same thought

People ask me if I’ve seen you

And honestly I hate it

‘Cause the truth is that I need to

But there’s no way to relay it

Not if

We don’t talk

We don’t talk

Talk about it

We don’t talk about anything anymore

We don’t talk

We don’t talk

Talk about it

We don’t talk about anything anymore

Let’s have it out

I’ll hear you out

You hear me out

On the couch

Get back to how we were as kids

Break it down

So sick of being

So sad about

How we don’t talk

And you won’t talk about it

We don’t talk

We don’t talk

Talk about it

We don’t talk about anything anymore

We don’t talk

We don’t talk

Talk about it

We don’t talk about anything anymore