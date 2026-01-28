Ashley Tisdale French isn’t letting the recent drama over her viral “toxic mom group” essay stop her from hanging out with other famous moms. On Jan. 27, the actor got together with Haylie Duff for their daughters’ playdate, and posted an adorable photo on their Instagram Stories.

Duff shared a sweet snapshot of her 7-year-old daughter, Lulu, gabbing with Tisdale’s 4-year-old daughter, who seemed to be shocked by some gossip. “Under table shenanigans,” she captioned the photo, which Tisdale reposted to her Instagram Story.

The stars’ friendship goes back nearly a decade. In 2016, Tisdale sold her former home to Duff, who paid $2.7 million for the five-bedroom, six-bedroom house in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City. Back then, the two were spotted out together occasionally, once with Duff’s famous sister, Hilary. Duff resold the home again in 2019 for $3.1 million before relocating to Austin.

How Does This Involve Hilary?

The post comes just a couple of weeks after Tisdale wrote an essay for The Cut, titled “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group,” where she expanded on her choice to leave a group of mom friends that she felt excluded from. “I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.),” she wrote. “But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although Tisdale didn’t give any specific names, online sleuths speculated that the essay was about a group of friends, including Hilary, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor. Tisdale was often seen in photos with this group a few years back, but fans noticed she’s since unfollowed Hilary and Moore on Instagram.

While Tisdale denied through her rep that she was referring to any of these women in question, Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, appeared to react on his own Instagram Story by photoshopping himself into the picture that accompanied Tisdale’s essay, along with a fake headline.

In addition, Hilary debuted a new song, “We Don’t Talk,” on Jan. 19 during her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour in London, which references a rift with a family member. Fans suspect that the song, which will appear on her upcoming album luck... or something, is about her sister.