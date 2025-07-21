Pink Slip is officially back. On July 20, Lindsay Lohan opened up about reuniting with her Freaky Friday band for the 2003 film’s sequel, Freakier Friday (out Aug. 8), and even teased re-entering the music world on her own terms.

Speaking to Bustle, Lohan called Pink Slip’s comeback a “really exciting moment,” which required her to relearn how to shred on the electric guitar, something she had mastered as her 16-year-old character Anna Coleman in 2003.

“I love Christina Vidal, we’re both moms now, so we had so much to catch up [on],” she says. “But also bringing the band back for the movie and fans is a really exciting moment. To perform and brush up on guitar was a really fun thing to do.”

Without giving too much away, Anna — now the manager of a major pop star — reunites with her old Pink Slip bandmates, played by Vidal and Haley Hudson, to perform an updated yet nostalgic rendition of “Take Me Away,” which is already available to stream on music platforms.

What About Lindsay’s Music?

Moviestore/Shutterstock

While she gladly rejoined Pink Slip for Freakier Friday, Lohan herself has seemingly put her music career on pause. She hasn’t released an album since her 2005 record, A Little More Personal (Raw), and in 2019, she teased a comeback with a new song named “Xanax,” before releasing her single “Back to Me” in 2020 and then going silent once again.

Lohan says her experience performing with Pink Slip again might inspire her to make more of her own music — but she wouldn’t want to work alone.

“I love making music,” she says. “It’s all about timing for me. I still write, so I have some stuff written down. If I did do something, maybe I’d do it with my sister [Ali Lohan], cause she writes beautiful music and her voice is just insane.”

Regardless of when she makes her music comeback, Lohan does have one goal in the near future: releasing the full version of “Xanax” on streaming platforms — a request that fans have been making for years. “I know, I have to,” she told Bustle. “It's annoying already. I have to discuss [it] with the label.”