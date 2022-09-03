House of the Dragon is already starting to pick up momentum. Game of Thrones was known for its drawn-out storylines and extensive roster of characters. After the first two episodes of House of the Dragon, it appears that the prequel series is living up to the original quite well. In last week’s episode, fans watched as the succession of the Iron Throne was chaotically and surprisingly solidified. However, with even more dynamics and schemes to keep track of, there is plenty to remember before heading into Episode 3.

Here is everything you need to know about House of the Dragon Episode 3, from its release date and time to its plot and trailer.

House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Release Date & Time

Most high-profile HBO shows take over the Sunday night time slots, and House of the Dragon is no different. Episode 3 is scheduled to air on Sunday, Sept. 4 on HBO and the network’s streaming service, HBO Max.

Per HBO’s official schedule, the new episode will premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET. Viewers in the U.S. — no matter their time zone — can expect the upcoming episode to be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time. If you need a refresher, the network will air Episode 2 directly before the Episode 3 premiere at 7:56 p.m ET.

House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Trailer

Unlike the last week, Episode 3 has its own trailer. It reveals a fairly substantial time jump, of at least one to two years, given that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) seem to have produced an heir to the throne. It also teases another big battle against the Crabfeeder.

House Of The Dragon Season 1 Episode Schedule

After Episode 3 premieres on Sept. 4, there will be seven more episodes left in Season 1. If each remaining episode airs on consecutive Sundays, the Season 1 schedule could look like this:

Episode 4 : Sept. 11

: Sept. 11 Episode 5 : Sept. 18

: Sept. 18 Episode 6 : Sept. 25

: Sept. 25 Episode 7 : Oct. 2

: Oct. 2 Episode 8 : Oct. 9

: Oct. 9 Episode 9 : Oct. 16

: Oct. 16 Episode 10 (Season 1 finale): Oct. 23

House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Title

Episode 2’s title is “Second of His Name,” which directly references the future king of Westeros, the young baby Aegon. With the Hightowers having successfully slid their way into the royal Targaryen lineage, the episode will almost certainly deal with the fallout and expectation that now hangs over the trio of Viserys, Alicent, and Rhaenyra.

House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Runtime

Episode 2 ran for just under an hour at 54 minutes, and audiences can expect similar runtimes in the future. On HBO’s website, it lists Episode 3 to be 63 minutes long, which means we’ll be getting a little more Westeros than last week.

Ollie Upton / HBO

House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Plot

Based on the trailer, Episode 3 will cover quite a breadth of time. As we watched at the end of Episode 2, Daemon (Matt Smith) and Corlys (Steven Toussaint) met at Dragonstone to forge an alliance and discuss the growing threat of the Crabfeeder to Corlys’ shipping lanes. The episode will likely show how their battle against the Crabfeeder is going, and we may see some more dragon action, courtesy of Daemon’s Caraxes.

Meanwhile, the trailer also shows that Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) isn’t thrilled about her father and best friend getting married and having a son together, especially one that can usurp her succession. To make matters worse, the king seems intent on the Targaryen princess finding a husband against her wishes to be wed. We see Rhaenyra flee the company of her family and kingdom in protest, only to be accosted by a shadowy figure. It seems like Episode 3 isn’t just putting Rhaenyra’s independence and succession on the line but her life as well.