As much as Game of Thrones is famous for its dragons and debauchery, it is equally concerned with its palace intrigue. When it comes to HBO’s spinoff, The House of the Dragon, things are no different. Despite the promise of winged beasts roaming the skies and scorching the earth, Episode 2, titled “The Rogue Prince,” proves that situations can be as fiery behind locked doors as they are in the skies above. Perhaps, no two characters exemplify the show’s propensity for collusion and politicking better than Otto Hightower and his daughter, Alicent.

In just two short episodes, the father-daughter duo has managed to upend the power structure of Westeros. We first met Otto (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King, doing his best to advise King Viserys (Paddy Considine) in a small council meeting. Elsewhere, audiences were first introduced to Alicent (Emily Carey) as a girl with her best friend, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). At first, Otto and Alicent seem reluctant to ruffle feathers. That was until complications with the Iron Thrones succession threw the realm into disarray.

In Episode 2, Alicent became a friend and confidant to the king, meeting with him in his chambers and remarking on his models of Old Valyria. It was then when the king broke the news to Alicent that he’d been offered the opportunity to wed the 12-year-old daughter of Master of Ships, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Alicent remains coy during their talk, telling the king, “I’m sure she will enjoy your company, as I have.” She even went out of her way to fix a dragon figurine the king had accidentally broken.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Meanwhile, Otto argued about what to do with Prince Daemon’s threats to peace, despite his own machinations for bigger plans. For one, Otto doesn’t want to king to follow Otto of Corlys’ proposal to unite their houses. But he sends Alicent to see the king again while confronting Daemon over his recent antics. While Otto failed to intimidate Daemon until Rhaenyra unexpectedly arrived on dragon-back, he did score a significant victory by the end of the episode. Viserys finally announced his plans to remarry, revealing Alicent as his betrothed. While the Hightowers may have severed some friendships, they’ve positioned themselves as potential claimants to the Iron Throne now that Alicent is expected to produce the next heir.

Who Are Otto & Alicent Hightower?

In George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book, Otto was regarded for his renowned knowledge, serving as Hand of the King under both Jaehaerys I and Viserys I. As one might be able to tell from his scheme to wed Alicent and Viserys, his intellect could border on arrogance, but he remains methodical. Although she is mentioned in House of the Dragon’s first two episodes, Otto’s wife isn’t in the books. Martin writes that she’s been dead for some time, and though the TV series has only introduced Alicent, Otto is the father of several children in the books.

Otto began serving as Jaehaerys' Hand after his former Hand and son, Baelon Targaryen, died. At the same time, Alicent joined the royal court at 15 years old. King Jaehaerys was in despair after the loss of his wife Alysanne a year prior, which ultimately led to the Great Council of 101 AC — the grand succession scene that opened Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Once Viserys was named king, Jaehaerys’ health quickly worsened, as he spent the next two years bedridden, leaving Otto as the de facto ruler of the realm. Meanwhile, Alicent was assigned to watch over the ailing Jaehaerys in the book.

The book always described Alicent as looking young, even as she aged into the middle of her adulthood. Martin often described her as “comely” for her ability to keep her figure despite several pregnancies. However, Alicent’s cunning and ability to empathize with those around her gave her leverage, having been raised in a royal palace.

Are The Hightowers Related To Game of Thrones Characters?

As for their connection to Game of Thrones, the Hightower family seat is located in Oldtown, which serves as the home of the Citadel where maesters study. The last name Hightower is recognizable as it’s the name of Alerie Hightower, the wife of Mace Tyrell. Both served as parents to Loras Tyrell (Finn Jones) and, more importantly, Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), who would serve a short term as Queen when she married King Joffrey in Season 4.

Given the lengths that Margaery went through to become Queen, it’s pretty illuminating to learn that her ancestor is Alicent, who also schemed to become a queen. Only time will tell if House of the Dragon will give Otto and Alicent Hightower a similar fate.