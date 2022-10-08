House of The Dragon Episode 8 Will Feature Yet Another Time Jump

House of the Dragon is drawing ever closer to its Season 1 finale. Episode 7 culminated with a new Targaryen alliance as Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) finally got married. The happy couple did away with Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) — kind of — before setting their sights back on the Iron Throne. Elsewhere, Alicent’s growing hatred for her daughter-in-law nearly resulted in public bloodshed, but at least the greens have a new dragon at their disposal.

With yet another time jump scheduled to take place in Episode 8, anticipate the same feuds to be fought by new faces. Here is what you can expect from House of the Dragon Episode 8, including its release date and time, plot, and trailer.

House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Premiere Date & Time

House of the Dragon Episode 8 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9. Viewers will have their first chance to watch the episode on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET (west coast viewers will have access at 6:00 p.m. PT). The episode will also be made available on HBO MAX at the same time. Audiences in need of a refresher can tune in to watch Episode 7 at 7:50.

House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Trailer

The most apparent thing about the trailer is the absence of certain characters. King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) are only mentioned in the trailer, both of whom appear to be in grave health. Their royal posts are on the verge of being vacated, which means the rest of our characters are mounting support for their claims.

House Of The Dragon Season 1 Schedule

We’ve officially arrived at the final three episodes of the season. The latest chapter is scheduled to drop on Oct. 9, continuing Season 1’s weekly Sunday release schedule. With just a handful of trips to Westeros left in this season, the remaining House of the Dragon episodes should release as follows:

Episode 9 : Sunday, Oct. 16

: Sunday, Oct. 16 Episode 10 (Season 1 finale): Sunday, Oct. 23

House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Title

Episode 7’s title “Driftmark” unsurprisingly positioned House Velaryon as the focal point of the episode. It appears that there’s more for the grieving house to manage in Episode 8, which is titled “Lord of the Tides.” It’s the title currently held by Corlys Velaryon, and that would’ve been passed to Laenor had he not absconded from his former life. Succession is always at the forefront of House of the Dragon, and that extends beyond just the Iron Throne; someone will need to succeed Corlys, it just depends on who.

House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Runtime

Despite covering so much ground, Episode 7 had one of the shorter runtimes of the season at 59 minutes. This means there could be even more in store for Episode 8, considering the upcoming chapter has a scheduled runtime of 68 minutes.

House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Plot

Episode 8 hinges on another time jump, which means the royal children will look quite different. After another jump of roughly six years, the Targaryen and Velaryon heirs will likely be in their early adulthood. Rhaenyra’s son Jacaerys will be played by Harry Collett (Casualty, Doolittle), and Lucerys will be played by Elliot Grihault. Rhaena Targaryen will be played by Phoebe Campbell (Midsomer Murders), while Baela Targaryen will be played by Bethany Antonia (Stay Close). As for the greens, Prince Aegon will be played by Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk, The Last Post), his brother, the eye-patched Prince Aemond is will be played by Ewan Mitchell (Trigger Point, The Last Kingdom), and their sister Helaena will be played by Phia Saban (The Last Kingdom).

King Viserys I is nowhere to be found in the trailer, and the oft-ill king’s absence has allowed the greens political leverage. The Queen and Hand now serve as the mouthpiece of the realm, but can they really be trusted? Speaking of mantles that need filling, the Velaryons are without heirs to their house titles. Therefore Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) will be heading to King’s Landing on behalf of the wounded Corlys. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed he enters the city gates alongside banner-men from House Hightower, alluding to a potential alliance on the horizon.

He’s not the only one returning to the capital. Daemon and Rhaenyra are also set to leave Dragonstone for King’s Landing for fear of what the Hightowers may do if left unchecked. Speaking of the Hightowers, Alicent is trying to dispel the memory of her vengeful nature. In the trailer, she looks more pious than usual, wearing a religious necklace on her gown. Her turn toward faith may be an attempt to remove herself from the more controversial marital practices of the Targaryens.

Lastly, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) will be returning to the fray in Episode 8. She hasn’t made an appearance since Prince Daemon’s post-brothel stupor in Episode 4. As one of Daemon’s few trusted confidants, expect Mysaria, aka the “white worm,” to factor into the palace intrigue.