Lily Allen & David Harbour First Met At A Super Culture Event

One of 2019’s surprising couplings was British singer Lily Allen and actual Hopper from Stranger Things David Harbour. As it’s being reported that the pair have applied for a marriage license in the U.S., it appears things are still going swimmingly for the pair in 2020. But how did Lily Allen & David Harbour meet?

During an appearance on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast in January 2019, Allen said, "I'm single for the first time since I was about 15.” Allen, who has two daughters with her ex husband Sam Cooper, split from her "longtime boyfriend" MC Meridian Dan in January.

This single status didn’t last for long and, although it’s not known precisely how she and Harbour got to know each other, E! News reported their first public appearance back in August 2019. They were spotted having a right old laugh at a performance of The Lehman Trilogy at the Piccadilly Theater. I know right? Very cultural. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Harbour was also newly single having parted ways with Alison Sudol at some point between July and Aug 2019.

Continuing on their August dating spree, Elle reports that Allen and Harbour went to the O2 arena to see Vasily Lomachenko and Luke Campbell duke it out in the boxing ring. Clearly London travel savvy, the low key pair took the tube to the event.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, in October 2019 they went next level, attending an SNL after party together. Allen showed her appreciation for Harbour, who’d hosted the show that week, by posting a zoomed-in screenshot of his bicep from this skit with the caption "Mine" on her Instagram stories. Their lovefest continued as they packed on the PDA on the streets of NYC and courtside at Madison Square Gardens watching the Knicks. They even made their first red carpet appearance, according to Elle, when they attended the Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala in NYC.

Elle reports that 2020 kicked off with more public affirmations for the couple, who attended SAG pre parties and the awards themselves.

For everyone, even loved up superstars, lockdown meant a lot less opportunities for PDA and socialising. So what did they do? Why they hunkered down together for lockdown, alongside Allen’s daughters, and shared photos of their happy blended family life on their respective Instagram accounts. They even went the whole hog and posted some cute AF holiday pics from their trip to Croatia.

It was in late April that fans started hearing wedding bells as Allen posted photos of herself with a diamond, the size of a chicken nugget, on her ring finger. On Sept 26 TMZ reported that they have obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas. There’s been no information yet on when the nuptials are to happen but the license lasts for a year so you’ve time to pick out a hat for the big day.