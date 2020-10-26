Lily Allen, who is best known for her pop hits Not Hard and Smile, hasn't shied away from frank conversations in the past. Whether she's speaking about feminism, politics, or public spats with fellow celebrities, Allen is always ballsy. And her latest interview is no exception. Speaking to Sunday Times Style magazine's Polly Vernon, the pop star opened up about her Vegas wedding ceremony to Stranger Things actor David Harbour. Lily Allen even revealed she found her wedding dress just hours before the Vegas ceremony.

The 35-year-old started dating the American actor in 2019, having met on celebrity dating app Raya. From the sounds of it, it was love at first sight – even though she hadn't watched Stranger Things at the time. "But now I have. It’s great. He’s great. Well, I married him,” she joked with Vernon.

Allen, who has been sober for two and a half years, says her relationship with Harbour the most "grown-up" relationship of her life. "He’s sober. I’m sober. We get up early. We do stuff with the kids."

The pair exchanged vows in a Graceland wedding chapel on Sept. 9 after a year of dating. The Vegas wedding included an Elvis impersonator, naturally, and burgers. Her wedding dress, a vintage-style buttoned-down Dior mini, was a last-minute discovery, she revealed. "I found it an hour and a half before the ceremony,” said Allen.

“That morning, me and Ethel [her daughter] had been to Beautiful Brides, a dress rental place in the backstreets of Vegas somewhere, tried on all manner of Dolly Parton-esque numbers. Oh, it could’ve been very different! Literally, there was an hour in it. I had rented a dress, which was on its way to the hotel, then Ethel said, ‘Let’s keep looking.’"

Allen and her daughter went to other shops and her chosen dress was given the all-important co-sign by her daughter Ethel.

"That dress wasn’t even on the rail, it was in a backroom," said Allen. "The girl in the shop said, ‘What’s the occasion?’ I was, like, ‘I’m getting married!’ She said, ‘Well, I’ve got this dress, it’s not really a wedding dress …’ I tried it on. Ethel was playing this game called Roblox on my phone. And I said, ‘What do you think?’ She looked at me, looked back at the phone, and said ‘I really don’t think you’re leaving this shop without it.’ Aged eight.”

It seems the couple is in a great place and children could be in their future – "I miss little terrors running around the house,” she confessed – although not right away. “I’m in a really good place, I don’t know if I’d mess with my hormones, at this particular point.”