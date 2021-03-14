It’s been postponed for over two months now, but the show is finally here: The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards is taking place on Sunday, March 14 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Originally slated to be held on Jan. 31, the ceremony had to be delayed due to COVID-19 precautions. But with California slowly easing restrictions on things like theme parks and industry gatherings (see: the Golden Globes’ socially distanced audience), the Grammys are finally happening and audiences will at last find out which of their favorite artists get to take home awards. But with the ceremony taking place on a Sunday, it’s only fair to wonder about the time commitment. Just how long are the Grammys this year?

The awards ceremony, according to the Grammys official website, is slated to go from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT (8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET). But, seeing as it’s a live event, anything can happen, including delays, so it’s entirely possible the show could run over its allotted time. For instance, the 2020 Grammys ran from 5 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. PT. It wasn’t a major overage, but it is noteworthy nonetheless.

Three-and-a-half hours is already a decently long chunk of time, to be sure, and that timeframe widens quite a bit if you’re also looking to catch the Grammys pre-show. The Grammys will be hosting the pre-show live on Facebook starting at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET), and it will run right up into the beginning of the big ceremony, per Billboard. So, in total, you’re looking at about five hours of coverage on Sunday, which might not be a bad thing, with the likes of Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and more (including BTS!) all set to perform, according to the Grammys official website.