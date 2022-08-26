There are few awards shows that have historically provided as much drama as the MTV Video Music Awards. Madonna and Britney Spears turned heads with a kiss at the 2003 show. Lady Gaga made red carpet history in 2010 with her meat dress. That same year, Kanye West launched a decade-long beef with Taylor Swift when he interrupted her Best Female Video win on stage. And even Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke’s 2013 performance had people talking for weeks. The VMAs is the Wild West of music ceremonies. No one knows what’s in store for Sunday’s show, but at the very least, audiences can get an idea of how long the VMAs will be this year.

Airing on Aug. 28, the VMAs will take the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Rap artists from different generations, Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj will share hosting duties. According to MTV’s programming schedule, the network will begin airing the 2022 VMAs pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET before the 39th annual VMAs starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. As the network does every year, MTV will immediately re-air the awards show again at 11:00 p.m. ET, which means viewers can expect approximately a three-hour ceremony.

Despite the promise of a three-hour show, there is always a chance the ceremony could run over time. With three separate hosts and performances from J Balvin, Lizzo, Khalid, and Panic at the Disco, among others, the show may run past its predicted run time. Be prepared for the 2022 VMAs — which viewers can watch live on MTV, VH1, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, and other channels — to be at least a four-and-half-hour live event, including its red carpet pre-show.