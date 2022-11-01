Captain Kerry Titheradge and his crew head to the chilly fjords of Norway in Below Deck Adventure Season 1. They will be sailing along the picturesque landscapes and through dangerously narrow passageways in a super yacht by the name of Mercury. Built in 2001 by Amels shipyard in Holland, the 164-foot motor yacht will travel to locations like the Valdall Caves and the seaside town of Andalsnes — all while navigating the icy and unpredictable waters of Norway.

Just as in past seasons, you can rent the Below Deck Adventure yacht. But it’s available for the tune of approximately $168,000 a week before expenses, and in high season can go up to around $183,000 a week. The yacht can fit up to 12 guests and 12 crew members, and it features five cabins: a master suite, two double cabins, and two twin cabins. Other amenities include a gym, a deck jacuzzi, two waterskis, kayaks, and fishing equipment.

Titheradge explained to TV Insider that Amels makes really sturdy yachts — but they do come with some downsides. “Amels yachts are built to go anywhere in the world. They are built in the arctic Overbuilt so the advantage of that is it’s strong. The disadvantage is it’s heavy and slow,” he said. “My engines are not as powerful as in a boat [Below Deck Mediterranean captain] Sandy Yawn is running, which is a lighter boat with big engines that are more forgiving and use engine horsepower to get herself out of trouble. With my boat, you have to plan for things far ahead. It’s not going to stop straight away. You have to stop far ahead before you do something.”

Titheradge himself has nearly 30 years of sailing experience, so he’s more than ready to sail the Nordic seas. Joining him are chef Jess Condy, described by Bravo as a perfectionist who clashes with the other crew members when it’s clear there’s a lack of provisions in Alesund, Norway. There’s also chief stew Faye Clarke, who’s traveled the world for more than a decade but is tasked with the challenge of getting the whole team working together. Kasie Faddah is a stew from Seattle who left the Mormon church for the open seas, but she struggles to get along with everyone in her department. The other stew, Oriana Schneps, has a tense relationship with Faddah, who she worked with previously. Meanwhile, bosun Lewis Lupton has a brewing romance with Schneps, while deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman, and Kyle Dickard grow close and then clash when situations get heated and guest expectations aren’t met.

“Pretty much every staff member except for one was challenging. Everyone is coming from different places, backgrounds, and ages. They all have their own intentions, and we all have to find our own footing,” said Titheradge. “Understand a brand new boat in a totally new country. That puts pressure on everybody. For me, it’s understanding that everyone is human. Everyone gets a pass, but if you start taking my kindness for weakness, that’s when I change gears.”

It’s certainly a lot of drama on the high seas. And while you might not be able to afford to rent Mercury yourself, at least you can enjoy watching everything unfold on deck from the comfort of your living room.