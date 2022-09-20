How to Apply For Survivor & Tips On How To Get Cast

Is Survivor the ultimate reality show? After over 40 seasons and two decades on the air, many would probably say, yes. Filmed on an island in Fiji, the iconic survival show sees a group of castaways battling for resources, rewards, and ultimately, the title of Sole Survivor and a cash prize of $1 million.

Season 42 is already on our screens and Season 43 will premiere on Sept. 21 — and you may have noticed a few changes to the classic Survivor format. Since Season 41, we’ve entered a “new era of Survivor,” host Jeff Probst told Parade. Themes are a thing of the past. “The new players and the gameplay will define each season, much like a Super Bowl or any other regular sporting event,” he said.

Things on the island are more intense and competitive than ever. Think you have what it takes to survive until the end? Well, you’re in luck. CBS is casting for Season 45 right now, which will likely film from May to July 2023.

Who Can Apply For Survivor?

In order to apply for a spot on the island, you’ll need to meet CBS’s eligibility requirements. All contestants must be 18 or older in most states. Applicants from Alabama and Nebraska must be 19 or over, while applicants from Mississippi must be 21 or over. You’ll also need to be a U.S. or Canadian citizen with a valid passport — after all, the show is filmed in Fiji.

As the casting process continues, casting directors will want to test your physical and psychological strength, which may involve fitness tests and medical records. Other than those rules, anyone can apply. The show has also introduced new rules to protect castaways in the event of inappropriate behavior, so if you do get on the show, you won’t have to worry too much about the other contestants.

How To Apply For Survivor, Season 45

Applying to be a contestant on Survivor involves a four-step online process, which must be completed in one sitting.

Throughout the application process, you’ll need to fill out your personal details, answer some questions, upload a recent photo, and, most importantly, a three-minute-long application video, in which you explain who you are and why you’d be an excellent fit for the show.

Jesse Tannenbaum, the show’s casting director made a video in 2021 outlining what the team is looking for.

“Actually make an audition video,” he said. “You’d be surprised at how many countless TikTok videos we get or just a 15-second video of someone working out or shooting a gun. That doesn’t help you whatsoever.”

Instead, Tannenbaum explained, the team wants to get to know about you and your story. “We’re looking for authenticity,” he said. “We’re looking for somebody, basically, we’ll become emotionally invested in.”

He also suggested paying attention to lighting, sound, and filming location. And, if you film with your phone, be sure to film horizontally rather than vertically.

And finally, “No scripts whatsoever.” Instead, he recommended chatting about your life and suitability for the show using detailed examples.

One previous contestant from Season 37, Alec Merlino, gave a few tips on how to impress the casting directors. He recommended being yourself, being charismatic, and being comfortable. He also suggested letting the casting directors “into your life” and telling a story.

Another previous contestant, Adam Klein, suggested, “Survivor likes go-getters, people that have passions and are pursuing them. When you come into an audition room they want to see the best of your personality... you need to be your most energetic self.”

Think you have what it takes? You can begin your application now at CBS’s casting website.