How To Find Your Top Spotify Songs From 2020

Whether you've spent lockdown listening to moody AF songs on rotation or gotten heavily into TikTok dance trends, Spotify Wrapped will certainly reveal all. To see out 2020, the streaming platform has collated all the songs, artists, playlists, podcasts, and albums you played on repeat this year for you to share. Depending on your music tastes, this will either be a point of pride or a secret shame (mine's the latter). If you've yet to share yours, here's how to find your Spotify Wrapped 2020.

Like every year, Spotify's algorithm has been monitoring all your listening habits to create a personalised (and very pretty jazzy) slideshow and playlists of all your favourites and it's really easy to find.

Here's how:

Simply open the app on your phone (both IOS and Android) Click on the Spotify Wrapped highlight on the homepage. Enjoy and reminisce on all your favourite tracks.

You can also sign into Spotify Wrapped on your desktop and access a whole load of musical nostalgia there too.

For those who appreciate a good list, Spotify Wrapped organises your most-streamed songs and episodes into "Top 5s" as well as celebrating your overall faves. From there, you can share to other social media pages including Instagram stories... you know, to boast about your ever-so niche and cool music tastes.

Spotify has also created very helpful playlists based off of your most-played tunes. One is called "Your Top Songs Of 2020," which does what is says on the tin; one is "Missed Hits," which are all the songs you didn't listen to but Spotify reckons you will love; and one is "On Record," which allows you to dig deeper into the back catalogues of the artists you enjoyed this year.

Spotify

Much like previous years, if you want to see how your lists stack up with Spotify users overall, you can do that, too. For 2020, The Weeknd's Blinding Lights was the most-streamed song in the UK and across the globe, with almost 1.6 billion streams this year.

After being named the "artist of the decade" in 2019, Drake retained his title as the most-streamed artist of 2020. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa are all among the top artists too.

The most popular album was Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG with over 3.3 billion streams.

As we bid adieu to a pretty tough year, I for one will be glad to crank up the speakers and dance through the next few weeks with the help of my favourite tunes.