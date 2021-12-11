Holly Humberstone Is Playing 2 UK Shows In 2022

Singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has ascended the music charts and won the Brit Awards’ Rising Star Prize, joining esteemed company such as Adele and Florence and the Machine who were awarded the prize early in their careers. And, lucky for music fans, Humberstone has just announced she’s going on tour.

The Lincolnshire-based singer, who opened for Lewis Capaldi’s tour in February 2020, debuted her EP, “Falling Asleep At The Wheel”, during lockdown. The alternative musician responded to her recent victory by tweeting, “I won a BRIT I simply cannot process this !!! Thank you for listening to my music and letting me sing my silly lil songs…”

Now is your chance to watch Humberstone perform live — for those in the UK, her 2022 shows are selling out fast. You can still buy tickets for her London dates on June 6 or for when she opens for George Ezra on July 17.

She will also be touring across North America from March to May 2022. She will be performing alongside Girl in Red on March 18, April 1 and April 2 in Boston, Houston and Dallas respectively. You can buy your tickets here.

For the latter half of the year, she will be opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her hotly anticipated international tour. Across April and May, she will be hitting New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Philadelphia and more locations. You can buy tickets here.

Talking to the BBC about touring with Rodrigo, she said, “No big deal! No big deal! I'm freaked out about that as well. I feel like everything's come together at once and I'm gonna have a very intense year next year.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing her set every night and definitely crying every night. I'm just so looking forward to it.”