Olivia Rodrigo is finally going on tour, which means fans can collectively cry their hearts out to “drivers license” live instead of alone in their cars. The 18-year-old superstar, who just won Songwriter of the Year at Variety’s Hitmakers Awards, announced the 2022 Sour World Tour on Dec. 6 to continue promoting her record-breaking (and highly quotable) debut album. “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING,” she wrote on Twitter, revealing the tour dates, openers, and a tour poster that shows her hair being used as balloon strings.

The “good 4 u” singer’s first headlining tour will travel North America and Europe during the spring and summer months of 2022, kicking off April 2 in San Francisco and stopping at legendary venues like New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. Rodrigo sent a letter to subscribers of her mailing list to talk about hitting the road for the first time: “I am extra excited today because I get to announce SOUR TOUR!!! I must be dreaming.”

The Sour tour will cap off what has been an immense debut era for Rodrigo. Her first single “drivers license” took the music world by storm, breaking Spotify records in its first week and topping the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. Her accompanying album Sour produced even more smashes, including No. 1 hit “good 4 u” and the catchy “deja vu.” Billboard also just crowed Sour as the second biggest album of 2021. She ended the year by landing seven Grammy nominations, including nods in all Big Four categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rodrigo’s first tour.

What Are The Sour Tour Dates?

Despite her immense out-of-the-gate success likely allowing her to fill arenas already, Rodrigo is starting off a little smaller for her first tour, performing in famed theaters and music halls — albeit with multiple dates in some major cities like New York and Los Angeles.

April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

April 6 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center

April 11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

April 15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

April 16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

April 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

April 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

April 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

April 30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

May 3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

May 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

May 12 – Houston TX @ 713 Music Hall

May 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

May 21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 11 – Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark

June 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

June 15 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

June 16 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

June 18 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

June 19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

June 21 – Paris, France @ Zénith

June 22 – Amsterdam, Holland @ AFAS Live

June 29 – Cork, Ireland @ Live At The Marquee

June 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park

July 2 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

July 7 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

How To Get Sour Tour Tickets

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access to the Verified Fan presale now through Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Fans who have been verified and selected to participate in the presale will be notified on the evening of Dec. 9, but be warned that not everyone who registered will get access to the sale. Info about ticket sales for the general public has not been announced, but Ticketmaster expects demand for Rodrigo’s tour to be “overwhelming,” meaning there may not be any tickets available after the Verified Fan sale.

Who Are The Sour Tour Opening Acts?

Alongside the tour dates, Rodrigo also announced the special guests that will join her for the Sour tour. Gracie Abrams will open the North American shows from April 2 to 23, while Holly Humberstone will take over from April 26 to May 25. Baby Queen will be the opening act for the European and UK shows in June and July.

Abrams revealed the tour on Twitter, saying she was “screaming crying” over the chance to hit the road with Rodrigo. “I love you @oliviarodrigo this is going to be so fun,” she wrote, with several crying emojis. Humberstone also expressed her excitement for the tour on Twitter. “So gassed to be going on tour with angel @oliviarodrigo next year,” she wrote. “Think I’ll burst with excitement these shows are gonna be the best ever !!!!!!”

What Is The Sour Tour Setlist?

The setlist will be available here after opening night on April 2. Until then, enjoy her recent live performance of “traitor” from the 2021 American Music Awards.