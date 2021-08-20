The Love Island soundtrack has divided opinion this year, with some people complaining about the acoustic covers and unusual song choices and others really loving them. If you fall into the latter category (guilty!), you’re in luck, because even though season seven is drawing to a close, the music can stay with us thanks to Spotify and Apple’s Love Island-themed playlists.

Love it or hate it, the Love Island music choices have certainly been a talking point this year. The 2021 soundtrack has very much reflected the times, with a heavy helping of Olivia Rodrigo, a live performance from Mabel, and even a nod to Bridgerton in there.

First of all, let’s give a shout out to the clever people behind the music choices. There are currently two music supervisors working on Love Island – Lora Gape and Pretti Hanumara – and, in a recent interview with Crack magazine, they gave readers a few BTS insights into how they decide tracks for the show. They explained that there is usually a 50/50 split between music they discover themselves and songs that are pitched directly to them through established industry routes, like meetings with labels and publishers.

Gape and Hanumara said that roughly 15% of the tracks chosen come from unsigned acts that fit with the sound of Love Island. For the smaller unknown artists, landing 30 seconds on Love Island is a big deal as it can occasionally amount to a career break for them.

If you’re looking to stream the songs heard on this year’s Love Island, you can find them on Spotify and Apple Music. The playlists are pretty extensive (Spotify has 250 songs while Apple has 117) and feature tracks including “Something Stupid” by Jonas Blue and Awa, “Love Again” by Dua Lipa, and “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae.

All that’s left to do now is whip up an iced coffee, don some sunglasses, and hit play and you’ll be transported to sunny Majorca (well, almost).