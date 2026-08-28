6 Things I Demand For The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Sequel

Kate Hudson recently told Bustle that if a How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days sequel were to ever happen, it would have to be done right — and that’s exactly what she’s planning to do. On Aug. 24, Variety reported that a sequel to the beloved 2003 rom-com is now in the works at Paramount, with Hudson set to return as both star and producer.

Development is in very early stages, with the project still searching for a screenwriter, meaning the sequel’s cast and storyline are nowhere near finalized. But according to the outlet, the plan is for Hudson and her co-star Matthew McConaughey to reprise their roles as Andie Anderson (wow, what a name) and Benjamin Barry. (Seriously, who came up with these names?)

The original film followed journalist Andie, who wants to date a man and get him to break up with her for a column. Her target is advertising executive Benjamin, who just happened to bet with his boss that he could make any woman fall for him. The two have diametrically opposite intentions, but in true rom-com fashion, they fall in love anyway.

Over 20 years later, fans are about to find out how Andie and Benjamin are doing today. But since producers aren’t even sure what they’re up to yet without a script, I’ve come up with some demands and ideas that could help the writing process along. With Hudson and McConaughey returning, the team has already gotten one thing right, so let’s keep it going.

No Breakups

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In many rom-com sequels, the central couple break up for some random reason in the middle of the movie, and the rest of the story is just them finding their way back to each other. Let’s not have that. Andie and Benjamin can embark on a new adventure as a couple without putting their relationship status in jeopardy.

Andie’s Still Dating... For Research

Yes, Andie ended up quitting her job at Composure when her boss still wouldn’t let her write about “serious” topics. But it’d be very fun to see Andie still “dating” for research on bizarre dating trends, before going home to Benjamin and giving him the tea. Since the dating world has changed so drastically in the past two decades, imagine the weird sh*t she could be writing about.

A Princess Sophia Joke

If you know, you know.

The Yellow Gown

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If Jennifer Lopez can rewear her iconic Versace dress from the 2001 Grammys (yes, the one that invented Google Images), then Hudson can bring back that stunning butter-yellow Carolina Herrera gown from the original movie. That is, if she can find out where it even is.

All Of That Pink Decor

Remember when Andie decorated Benjamin’s bachelor pad with tons of pink coverings, stuffed animals, and a puppy, in an attempt to turn him off? There’s no reason why any of that stuff has to go, now that they’re officially together. Even the love fern can be replaced once it gives out.

Kathryn Hahn

Does bringing back Hudson’s onscreen BFF need any explanation?