There’s hope yet for Andie and Ben’s return to the silver screen. During a July 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kate Hudson revealed that she and former co-star Matthew McConaughey would be open to doing a How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days sequel — under one condition.

In the interview, host Andy Cohen asked if a follow-up to the 2003 rom-com would ever happen. Hudson quipped that producers “are always thinking about that” before revealing her one request for a second film. “All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script,” she said. “I think we’re both totally open, it has just never happened.”

The movie stars Hudson as journalist Andie Anderson, who’s writing an article about getting a man to dump her in ten days, and McConaughey as marketing exec Benjamin Berry, who makes a bet with his boss that he can make any woman fall in love with him in ten days. The plot follows the pair as they use each other to work toward their opposing goals, and ultimately fall in love.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but was a box-office success, cementing itself as a rom-com classic over the next two decades.

Kate’s 10 Days Sequel Idea

Matthew McConaughey & Kate Hudson on location for How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days in New York City. RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images

Hudson already has one idea for the script that she’d be happy with. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, the actor envisioned where Andie and Ben would be today. “My hope is that they are happy, they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing Bullsh*t with his parents,” she said.

She also acknowledged that their lives wouldn’t actually be that perfect. “If there was a sequel, I’m sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere,” she said.

Is Matthew Open To A Sequel?

Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson attend the Baby2Baby Gala on November 12, 2016 in Culver City, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2020, McConaughey also shared his thoughts on a potential 10 Days sequel in an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, saying he would possibly return for another movie, despite previously stating that he was done making rom-coms for the time being.

“I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel,” he said. “As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one. And it lasts. People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit.”