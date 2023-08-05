Movie theaters are having a busy summer, thanks in large part to Barbie and Oppenheimer. The Barbie movie, in particular, has been filling seats since it opened on July 21. Not only did Barbie have the biggest box office debut of the year so far, it has already grossed more than $835 million worldwide. A lot of people want to watch Barbie — both in theaters and at home.

Barbie, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, centers on the world’s most iconic doll. While the main character is familiar, the story is fresh. It follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) as she steps outside of her perfect life in Barbieland and faces the realities of the Real World, forcing her to grapple with who she really is. The star-studded cast also includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, among others.

Of course, not everyone wants to or can join Barbie in theaters. Below, here’s how to stream the fantasy comedy.

Is Barbie Available To Stream?

As of now, Barbie is only in theaters. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained in an earnings call that the company believes in “the motion picture window,” aka the period of time when a movie is just in theaters before becoming available for home viewing. “Let it play out … go into PVOD [premium video on demand], take it through the windows that have worked forever,” he said, per Deadline.

Luckily, there’s an end to the wait in sight: Zaslav noted that Barbie will start streaming on Max this fall. “When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall,” he said. At that point, Barbie fans will be able to stream the night away.

What Are Critics Saying About Barbie?

Barbie isn’t just a box office winner; the movie has been met with largely positive reviews. The Guardian’s Mark Kermode gave it four stars and described it as “a riotously entertaining candy-coloured feminist fable.” Similarly, RogerEbert.com reviewer Christy Lemire gave it three-and-a-half stars, calling it “a visual feast that succeeds as both a gleeful escape and a battle cry.” Meanwhile, The New York Times’ Manohla Dargis praised Gerwig for “vibing on joy, tapping into nostalgia, showcasing her large cast … and, for the most part, dodging the thorny contradictions and the criticisms that cling to the doll.”

Barbie is getting praise from fans, too. It currently has an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and many moviegoers have raved about the film on Twitter. When Barbie finally arrives on Max in the fall, viewers will definitely be ready to party.