When Guardians of the Galaxy first debuted in the summer of 2014, the superhero film quickly became a hit, thanks to its ensemble cast, clever comedy, stunning visual effects, and of course, an epic soundtrack. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie spawned a sequel, and together, the two films grossed over $1 billion worldwide — and scored three nominations at the Academy Awards.

Now, nearly a decade after that first movie, the franchise’s third and final act is here. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and the storyline picks up where 2022’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special left off — with fans having learned that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) are half-siblings, and that the Guardians now live in Knowhere. Now, the team must face off against the Sovereign people, who seek revenge after Rocket (the raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper) stole batteries from them in Vol. 2. Regardless of who comes out on top, it’s going to be an emotional farewell.

But not everyone wants to trek to the movie theater ticket to see the beloved group’s last adventure. Below, how to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Available To Stream?

Right now, the only way you can check out what’s in store for the Guardians is by heading to your nearest theater — but sooner or later, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is bound to hit Disney+.

Judging by when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and other MCU titles hit the streaming platform, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit Disney+ between late June and early August.

Bustle will update this story as Disney+ announces its future streaming plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What Are Critics Saying About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

So far, critics’ reviews have been pretty mixed, though most agree that the movie is a blast to watch. The New York Times’ Maya Phillips called it the least fun installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, but still praised its soundtrack, which includes R.E.M., Beastie Boys, and Earth Wind & Fire. “So much of Guardians 3 seems to erupt from left field, most prominently the main story, which is driven by Rocket, even though the Guardians have mostly played second-string to Star-Lord, the plot-driving hero,” she wrote. “The shift makes sense given the role this film plays as the end of the trilogy, resulting in a Guardians team with a different starting lineup and an unclear position in the context of the rest of the M.C.U. But the shift also feels belabored and emotionally manipulative; scenes upon scenes of shot, blown up, tortured and incinerated C.G.I. animals with big, emotive eyes are as merciless as clips of injured animals set to a Sarah McLachlan song.”

NPR’s Glen Weldon enjoyed the soundtrack as well; however, he noted that a few of the songs feel out of place. He also took issue with the shocking animal cruelty scenes, as did several other critics. “You can only tug on the audience's heartstrings for so long before they start to snap off in your hands,” he wrote. “To watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is to watch a filmmaker under the wildly mistaken belief that the best way to get you to absorb what he's saying is by screaming it directly into your ear.”