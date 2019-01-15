By now, you've likely heard the happy news: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. Considering the couple's been in a seemingly whirlwind romance, you mind be wondering about Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's relationship timeline. Well, they've only been in the public eye together for a short while before they announced their engagement on Monday, Jan. 14.

Speaking of their engagement, Pratt and Schwarzenegger pulled a total Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande and announced they were set to wed. The Guardians of the Galaxy star first shared the news on his Instagram, in which he posted a photo of the couple in a loving embrace (and with his fiancée's bling center stage). He captioned the post, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️."

Schwazenegger also posted about the happy news on Instagram, captioning the same loving photo with, "My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍." In addition to their own messages about the news, the newly engaged couple has received a plethora of well wishes from friends and family alike. They also received some kind words from Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son, Jack. She commented on her ex's engagement announcement with, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"

And since the couple is now engaged, it's definitely interesting to see how far they've come since they were first linked in mid-2018.

June 2018: First Public Outing

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to People, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first linked in June 2018. The publication reported that they had a lovely date on Father's Day, as they were reportedly all smiles during their picnic outing.

August 2018: Dating Continues

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A couple of months after they were first spotted together, Pratt and Schwarzenegger once again went on a low-key date. As the Daily Mail noted, the couple biked around Santa Monica and Venice Beach together in August 2018, which showed that things were moving right along for the pair.

October 2018: Halloween Family Fun

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Halloween 2018, Pratt and Faris showed off just how much they've nailed their co-parenting relationship. According to TMZ, the Marvel star, alongside Schwarzenegger, and the Mom actor, with her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, all went trick-or-treating together with the ex couple's son, Jack, which is a major move for both new couples.

November 2018: Double Date With The Arnold

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In November, the newly engaged pair made another major relationship move as they dined with Schwarzenegger's famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, in November 2018, according to Us Weekly.

December 2018: Instagram Official

While Pratt and Scharzenegger have reportedly been dating since around June 2018, they didn't become Instagram official until December. On Dec. 13, the former Parks and Recreation star wrote a lovely note on the social media site in honor of his then-girlfriend's birthday, writing, in part, "I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life."

January 2019: The Engagement

Pratt announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger in January of 2019, sharing a sweet Instagram photo, putting her ring on full display. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," he wrote. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

April 2019: Red Carpet Debut

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The low-key couple made a splash at their first major red carpet debut in April 2019, celebrating the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. It would prove to be a rare occasion for the couple, who chose to keep their relationship out of the Hollywood spotlight.

June 2019: The Wedding

The duo opted for a relatively short engagement, getting married just six months after announcing their engagement. According to reports, they wed in Montecito, California, in front of their families and friends, including Pratt's son Jack.

Similar to their engagement announcement, Pratt shared the news with fans on Instagram. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional," he wrote in part, sharing a photo of the bride and groom on June 9, one day after they tied the knot.

April 2020: A Baby On The Way

In April of the following year, reports broke that Pratt and Schwarzenegger were expecting their first child together. Though they didn't announce the news publicly, Pratt had previously gushed about the idea of having a family with Schwarzenegger, telling E! in February, "She's, God willing, going to be a great mom one day... She's a great stepmom." Though the two kept her pregnancy relatively quiet, Pratt and Schwarzenegger did make a few references to the baby on social media. In August, Pratt wrote on his Instagram story that his wife was "ready to pop."

August 2020: Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Birth

In August, Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Their daughter's name seems to be, in part, a tribute to Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, as well as her maiden name. The duo shared a photo on their respective Instagrams of their three hands together, announcing the news. "We couldn't be happier," Pratt wrote in his caption. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."