One of the films generating the most buzz among critics and moviegoers this awards season is Tár, which features two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett in what many are calling the best performance of her 30-odd year career. The film received a total of six Oscar nominations, including a nod for Best Picture — and Blanchett has already scored a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her riveting performance.

Blachett plays world-famous conductor Lydia Tár, who is lauded as the first woman to helm a major German orchestra, and one of the few to ever get an EGOT (an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). However, as the film unfolds, Tár’s own ego — along with allegations of sexual misconduct — threaten her position, just as she’s about to reach a career-defining achievement. What unfolds is a brilliant take on the #MeToo conversation and cancel culture.

Not everyone trekked to the theater to see Tár when it premiered last fall, but don’t worry: You can still catch it online. Below, how to stream Tár.

Is Tár Available To Stream?

While Tár is still showing in select theaters, it’s much more widely avaiable these days online. Viewers who prefer to rent or purchase films on VOD platforms can head to Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube Movies, and other similar platforms; those looking to watch it on a streaming service can head to Peacock.

What Are Critics Saying About Tár?

Since its Venice International Film Festival premiere last summer, reviews for Tár have been overwhelmingly positive. The Atlantic’s David Sims praised Blanchett’s “breathtaking” performance: “Every visual composition is meticulously arranged, and every surreal twist of imagery feels nuanced and earned. But most important, the world around Tár seems real and tangible, so when it slips into chaos, the viewer becomes as overwhelmed as the protagonist,” he wrote. “[Director Todd] Field understands that for the stakes of this insular story of one fictional celebrity’s reputation to matter, Tár’s manifold scandals can’t be easy to evaluate. She’s not a clear-cut monster or a martyr being railroaded by a system of prudes. Blanchett and Field make her as complicated as the art she loves and respects, even as love and respect become the emotions she struggles most to wield and receive.”

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman echoed fellow critics’ sentiments, saying Field’s return to directing was worth the wait. “It’s a ruthless but intimate tale of art, lust, obsession, and power. It’s set in the contemporary classical-music world, and if that sounds a bit high-toned (it is, in a good way), the movie leads us through that world in a manner that’s so rigorously precise and authentic and detailed that it generates the immersion of a thriller,” he wrote. “The characters in Tár feel as real as life. (They’re acted to richly drawn perfection down to the smallest role.) You believe, at every moment, in the reality you’re seeing, and it’s extraordinary how that raises the stakes.”