Yes, You Can Stream The 2021 Grammys Online

Another pandemic awards show is upon us. After the success of the Emmys and the mess of the Golden Globes, we’re about to see what the Grammy Awards can do with a little virtual magic and a lot of music. The 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as the host of the night.

The evening will feature performances from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert, and Megan Thee Stallion. Other performers include Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, HAIM, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, and Roddy Ricch.

It’s not exactly clear how everyone is going to take the stage (rumor is that the venue will include multiple stages to allow performers to social distance) or what kind of audience will be in attendance, if any, but that’s all a part of the surprise. It’s either going to be really cool or just be OK, but if you want to check it out but don’t have cable, here’s how to stream the 2021 Grammys to see which nominees win.

Stream the Premiere Ceremony

If you’re a serious Grammy geek and want to know about ALL of the winners (there are 83 categories in the 2021 awards), tune into the Premiere Ceremony on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel or live on Grammy.com beginning at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

Three-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko will host the Premiere Ceremony, which will feature performances by current nominees, including Burna Boy, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, Igor Levit, Lido Pimienta, Poppy and Rufus Wainwright.

The Premiere Ceremony is also where the Recording Academy will hand out more than 70 of the awards from across music genres ranging from classical and jazz to R&B and global music.

Check Out the Virtual Red Carpet

Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, Grammy.com’s live stream and the Recording Academy’s Facebook Live channel will shift to a virtual red carpet with plenty of music stars in real-time with behind-the-scenes with backstage interviews, retrospectives from Grammy history, Premiere Ceremony highlights, and apparently Grammy Debates with Watson, the robot from Jeopardy!

Stream the Ceremony on Paramount+

If you don’t have cable or access to CBS, the show will be lived streamed on Paramount+, the streaming service that was formerly known as CBS All Access. If you want to try it out there’s a free one-month trial.

Stream on Another Service

If you don’t have cable and use another Live TV service that has access to CBS, you can watch the Grammys there. You can catch CBS on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or fuboTV, all of which have free trials.

Scour the Socials

If you don’t want to stream everything, you can probably stay in the Grammys loop on the usual social channels. The Grammys TikTok page is already hopping, The Grammys hashtag on Twitter will surely be lively on Sunday night, as will the Recording Academy’s Instagram page and Facebook Live channel. The Recording Academy often posts acceptance speeches and performances, or at least snippets of them, on social media and on its YouTube channel.