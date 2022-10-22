Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back, baby — and they’re trying to bring the big-budget rom-com back, too. For years, romantic comedies have largely had streaming-only or direct-to-video releases. But with recent films like Ticket to Paradise, which premieres exclusively in theaters, that trend seems to be changing.

Roberts and Clooney hope that the movie will offer audiences some much-needed fun. “George and I felt a lot of happy responsibility in wanting to make a comedy together, to give people a holiday from life after the world had gone through a really hard time,” Roberts told the New York Times. “It’s like when you’re walking down the sidewalk and it’s cold outside and you get to that nice patch of sun that touches your back and you go, ‘Oh, yeah. This is exactly what I needed to feel.’”

Ticket to Paradise hit theaters on Oct. 21 — but when will audiences be able to watch the film at home? Below, how to stream Ticket to Paradise.

When will Ticket to Paradise be available to stream?

Right now, the movie is only available in theaters — and it’ll be that way for at least a couple of months. But when Ticket to Paradise makes its streaming debut, it’ll be on Peacock. Universal, the studio behind the film, brokered a deal with the streaming service in late 2021, which allows Universal movies to land on Peacock as soon as 45 days after their theatrical release. Recently, though, they’ve been taking longer to hit the service; Nope, for instance, will land on Peacock in mid-November, roughly four months after hitting theaters on July 22.

In addition to streaming on Peacock, Ticket to Paradise will be available to rent on VoD platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu in the coming months — though a firm date hasn’t been announced yet.

What are critics saying about Ticket to Paradise?

Reviews have been mixed so far. The New York Times’ Amy Nicholson says it’s “a screwball adventure that forgets to pack the laughs,” while Variety’s Richard Kuipers declares, “Ticket may not contain that much sparkling and sophisticated wit — or indeed many big belly laughs — but delivers sufficient smiles and chuckles to register as an easily enjoyable if unmemorable diversion.” Not everyone was disappointed, though: IndieWire’s Ella Kemp praised the film, writing, “Ticket to Paradise, miraculously, has it all.”