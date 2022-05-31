You'll Be Able To Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home Before The End Of The Year

Good things take time. Perhaps that’s why it took over three and a half decades for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, to hit theaters.

Reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Tom Cruise leads the movie alongside Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, and Ed Harris. The story picks up in the present day, following Captain Pete as he trains U.S. Navy fighter pilots in the Fighter Tactics Instructor program, otherwise known as “Top Gun.” The film broke box office records during its Memorial Day opening weekend, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

But for those who didn’t catch the film while it was in theaters, when will it be available to watch from home? Below is everything to know about how to stream Top Gun: Maverick.

When Will Top Gun: Maverick Be Available To Stream?

The Paramount Pictures sequel will officially land on the Paramount+ streaming service on Dec. 22, making it ripe for holiday family viewing. According to Deadline, the film will also stream on Epix (which is rebranding to MGM+ in January) on the same day.

If you can’t wait another month, Top Gun: Maverick is already available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play.

What Are Critics Saying About Top Gun: Maverick?

So far, Top Gun: Maverick has received acclaim from both audiences and critics, garnering an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ann Hornaday from The Washington Post writes that the film “rocks, with finesse, style and genuine emotion” and praises Cruise’s performance, writing: “[H]e’s both commanding and generous, knowing exactly when to step back, when to throw in a self-deprecating joke and when to become Tom Freaking Cruise, in all his smiling, instinctively charismatic glory.”

In his review, The New York Times’ A.O. Scott notes that while the film is “not a great movie” in itself, it is “an earnest statement of the thesis that movies can and should be great.” Likewise, Anthony Lane of The New Yorker says that the film is “[d]esigned to coax a throng of viewers into a collective and involuntary fist pump” and that the sequel “far outflies the original, while retaining one old-fashioned virtue: the lofty action unfolds against real skies, rather than giant smears of C.G.I.”