When the trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once first debuted in December 2021, no one was expecting the multiverse implications of a laundromat owner being audited by the IRS. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, the film sees Evelyn Wang (Yeoh) discover that she must connect with and embrace the skills of versions of herself in other parallel universes to save the world.

Written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who go by the moniker Daniels, this visual rollercoaster of a movie is quickly becoming a must-see for British audiences. So here’s how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once in the UK, and what you can expect from the film.

When Is Everything Everywhere All At Once Out In The UK?

The critically acclaimed film initially premiered in the States on Mar. 25, but on Apr. 19, Kwan finally announced a UK release date for Everything Everywhere All At Once, tweeting “Sorry for the wait.” The film will be getting a theatrical release, hitting our cinema screens on Friday, May 13.

Everything Everywhere All At Once Plot

The story centres around Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), as she struggles to maintain balance in her life. Not only is her laundromat business being audited by the IRS, but she’s also in the midst of a divorce with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), as well as dealing with her daughter Joy’s (Stephanie Hsu) dating life.

When the pressure becomes too much, Evelyn is seemingly taken over by another personality. Going by the name Alpha, they tell Evelyn that parallel universes exist and that the people of these universes have developed technology that allows them to access the skills of their counterparts.

What follows is a symphony of bizarre, surrealist moments as Evelyn begins to learn these superhuman powers in an effort to prevent the multiverse from collapsing in on itself.

What Have Critics Been Saying About Everything Everywhere All At Once?

Described by The Guardian’s Lisa Wong Macabasco as “the year’s wildest movie,” Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently sitting with a Certified Fresh rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The general consensus of the film is that it’s living up to the hype, and is quickly becoming the must-watch of 2022.

While many have praised Michelle Yeoh’s performance, with Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan going so far as saying this is Yeoh’s “role of a lifetime,” some have criticised the film as being a little too much.

TIME Magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek describes it as being “too often frenetic only for craziness’ sake,” but echoed Ryan’s sentiment that Yeoh “anchors” the film, adding that Daniels deserves praise for creating “this kind of showcase” for the actor’s talent.