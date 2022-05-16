Harry Styles Is Set To Rival Tom Hardy With His Own CBeebies Bedtime Story

You might want to take a seat before reading this – Harry Styles and his dulcet Cheshire tones are set to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Story this May. Marking quite a drastic change from partying with Shania Twain and Lizzo at Coachella (not to mention a swerve away from the reportedly sultry lyrics peppering forthcoming album Harry’s House) the former One Directioner will don his PJs for the wholesome slot, before reading Jess Hitchman’s 2019 storybook In Every House, on Every Street. With illustrations by Lili la Baleine, the book celebrates the lives of different families, and the ways that they make their houses feel like homes. “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter,” The Styles says, introducing his pick.

Supposedly an evening slot aimed at children, it’s worth noting that the show has also become a trusted destination for low-key thirst traps for the benefit of cheering up weary parents; Tom Hardy, Chris Evans, Orlando Bloom, Ryan Reynolds, Regé-Jean Page and Tom Hiddleston are among the celebs who have stopped by. Honestly, give the CBeebies booker a raise!

Duchess of Cornwall Kate Middleton, Country icon Dolly Parton, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, UK athletics superstar (and Dame!) Jessica Ennis-Hill, and Reese Witherspoon are also among the many other A-Listers to feature on the nightly program.

Fancy tuning in for story time with our Harold? Harry Styles’ bedtime story airs on May 23 at 6:50 p.m. on the CBeebies channel, and it’ll also be up on iPlayer from the same date.