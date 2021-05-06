House Of The Dragon Finally Has A UK Air Date (Kind Of)

Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood series, House of the Dragon is the next big event for Game of Thrones fans. Set 300 years before the storyline in the original series, the prequel will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war. Officially in production as of April 2021, the show now has a premiere date to look forward to as well. So here’s how to watch House of the Dragon in the UK, because this is going to be one hell of an event series.

In a press release sent to Bustle, it was revealed that House of Dragon will debut on Sky Atlantic in 2022, and will also be available to stream on NOW TV. There’s no definitive date to mark in your calendar just yet, but HBO has released a little sneak peek of its stars as their characters via the House of Dragon Twitter account.

The first photo sees Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen looking pensively at Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, both with the striking icy blonde hair of the Valyarian family. Next, is a glimpse of Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, otherwise known as The Sea Snake, followed by Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower.

Filming is currently taking place in Cornwall, with Smith and D’Arcy spotted in costume at Holywell Bay near Newquay. According to Cornwall Live, crews were also seen building “mysterious archways” and medieval sets for the show as well. Film crews were also spotted at St Michael’s Mount which is a historic castle and island off the coast of Penzance. Looking at its tourist site, it’s the perfect setting for a show like House of the Dragon.

Just as areas in Northern Ireland have become a must-see tourist destination for GoT fans, Cornwall will almost certainly become a popular destination for HoD viewers in years to come.