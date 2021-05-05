Minor Fire & Blood book spoilers ahead. Game of Thrones fans, let’s take it back — not back to that contentious GoT series finale, but 300 years before the events of the series ever happened. This is the setting where the new GoT prequel will take place, covering the House Targaryen’s history as explored in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book. That is certainly a daunting task due to the family’s lengthy history, but recently released photos and details from House of the Dragon point to one specific chapter in the Targaryens’ story so far. The period in question will prove to be pivotal in eventually shaping the lives of familiar GoT characters like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Several levels of great, great, great, great relatives separate the generations, though, so you may want to follow along with a Targaryen family tree. (This one that DeviantArt user Maryon B. shared with Vox might help make sense of the many complicated connections as you look ahead toward House of the Dragon’s release.)

In the meantime, here is everything we know about the highly anticipated HBO Max series so far — from its recently announced cast to its production status, photos, release date, plot details, and more.

House Of The Dragon Plot

In a press release, HBO vaguely announced that the GoT prequel would tell “the story of House Targaryen,” based on Fire & Blood. Because Martin’s book covers a lot of territory, it is not clear how the series will tackle its sweeping take on the Targaryens. Perhaps each installment will approach a different slice of the house’s history, or maybe the series will focus on one key group to illustrate the larger elements at play. Even if the plot specifics aren’t that, well, specific, the character descriptions provided by HBO offer a clearer picture of some of the potential conflict to come.

Who Is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen?

OLLIE UPTON/HBO

Princess Rhaenyra, portrayed by Emma D’Arcy, is King Viserys’ first-born daughter. She is described as “a dragonrider” and “of pure Valyrian blood.” Her description concludes, “Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man,” which hints at a potential conflict with the heir to the throne: her uncle, Prince Daemon.

Who Is Prince Daemon Targaryen?

Portrayed by The Crown’s Matt Smith in a silver wig, Prince Daemon is King Viserys’ younger brother. “A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon,” the release states. “But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.” (Book spoiler: The prince and princess do ultimately marry and continue their own branch of the Targaryen line, including Aegon III.)

Who Is Lord Corlys Velaryon ("The Sea Snake")?

OLLIE UPTON/HBO

Steve Toussaint stars as Lord of House Velaryon, a member of “a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen.” Nicknamed “The Sea Snake” for his impressive nautical skills, “Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.”

Who Is Otto Hightower?

OLLIE UPTON/HBO

As Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, played by Rhys Ifans, is in a pretty important position (it’s one that Tyrion Lannister would hold much later). He “loyally and faithfully serves” his post but is worried about Daemon, who he sees as “the greatest threat to the realm.”

Who Is Alicent Hightower?

Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, Otto’s daughter and “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.” Being raised in the Red Keep kept her close to major players in the king’s world, and “she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.” In the books, her closeness to the king eventually grants her a place of her own in the ruling family.

House Of The Dragon Trailer & Release Date

Production is currently underway, so there’s no trailer and no release date for House of the Dragon just yet. All HBO has revealed so far is that the series will be available to watch on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on House of the Dragon becomes available.