Due to social distancing measures, reality shows that involve groups of contestants are having to adapt considerably. I'm A Celebrity has swapped the Australian jungle for a castle in North Wales, and the summer series of Love Island has been cancelled altogether. However, the second series of the U.S. version of the dating show is still going ahead, despite the pandemic – now taking place in a Las Vegas hotel instead of Fiji. So, how can you watch Love Island USA series two in the UK?

The first series of the U.S. version of Love Island aired last July, and made it's way to the UK via ITVBe in September. The 2020 series is set to air from August 24 in the U.S., with no confirmation on whether ITVBe will be broadcasting it – Bustle reached out to ITV, but is yet to hear back. If the 2019 dates are anything to go by though, there's a possibility British viewers will get to see the show sometime in late September/early October.

We're hoping a UK date will be confirmed soon, and it'll be interesting to see how the production fits in the setting of a hotel rather than a tropical villa. Described by CBS as a "quarantine bubble" edition of the series, per entertainment site Vulture, filming will be taking place at The Cromwell on the Las Vegas strip. A boutique hotel with a nightclub on the roof (that features a pool surrounded by palm trees), it's as tropical and Love Island-y as the contestants are going to get in the current climate.

While the exact details on what social distancing measures will be in place during filming have yet to be revealed, Metro notes that other reality shows such as America's Got Talent have been following strict health and safety protocols throughout the pandemic. And, since The Cromwell is currently closed to the public, the cast and production team should have plenty of room to social distance, too.