Sometimes, a reality scandal is so massive that it can’t help but eclipse the show it originated from and demand a larger share of pop culture real estate. Today, that honor goes to Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Viewers have been watching her indictment play out on TV as recent episodes of RHOSLC documented the sticky situation between Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, who were both charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering earlier this year. Per a Department of Justice press release, the pair allegedly “built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people,” selling those individuals’ information to “other members of their fraud ring.”

Now, a new documentary special will dive deeper into the legal drama. Announced on Nov. 18, ABC and Hulu’s The Housewife & the Shah Shocker is set to “[explore] these allegations in contrast with the wealthy, successful businesswoman and ‘marketing executive’ Shah portrayed” on RHOSLC. So far, Shah has not commented on the special, which will include interviews with her alleged victims. However, in a recent Twitter post, she did seem to reference the ongoing scandal, sharing a quote that read, “As bad as you want to address it, some things are better left unsaid. Stand back, stay humble, and let God fight this battle.”

Here is everything you should know about the upcoming Jen Shah documentary, including where (and when) to watch.

What Is The Jen Shah Documentary About?

Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Among the several mysteries the new Jen Shah doc hopes to make sense of, an announcement from ABC News said the star’s “controversial persona and the early confusion from fans around Shah’s wealth, employment, and need for multiple assistants” will be addressed.

The documentary will also include interviews with several people connected to Shah. Among the lineup are her childhood classmate, Beth Hahne, and her aunt, Lehua Vincent. Shah’s former designer, Koa Johnson, also appears in the doc, as do Housewives commentators and hosts of The Bravo Docket podcast — two practicing attorneys who, per the podcast’s website, “examine and discuss the lawsuits and legal disputes of reality television personalities.”

Dana Wilkey, known for her connection to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is also involved. But most importantly, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will feature interviews with two of Shah’s alleged victims, Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker. According to ABC’s announcement, they will “reveal how they were duped by several companies involved in the alleged scam and the damage that wreaked havoc in their lives.”

Is There A Trailer For The Jen Shah Documentary?

The Jen Shah documentary trailer teases plenty of drama, including a testimony from one of the reality star’s alleged victims: “If I can talk to the people that scammed me, I would say... would you do this to your mother?” Johnson also describes Shah as the “Wicked Witch of the West” at one point. Shah herself doesn’t appear outside of B-roll and past photos, though.

When Will The Jen Shah Documentary Premiere?

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will be released on Hulu on Nov. 29. Can’t wait until then? ABC and Hulu previously teamed up for another Housewives doc, The Housewife & the Hustler, about RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and her husband, Tom Girardi, and you can stream it now.