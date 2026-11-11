Mckenna Grace is turning her press tour for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping into a masterclass in Panem-inspired fashion. Joining method-dressing icons like Zendaya and Jenna Ortega, the 20-year-old actor — and franchise superfan (remember her viral Peeta Mellark edits?) — has been serving nod after nod to the OG trilogy, proving she knows the lore by heart.

With the help of her stylist Molly Dickson, Grace has already channeled Katniss Everdeen, Effie Trinket, Lucy Gray Baird, and even the second Quarter Quell arena. While fans have been quick to decode nearly every Easter egg, one major reference flew completely under the radar — and it happens to be the one closest to home.

At last month’s Sydney premiere, Grace stepped out in a custom lavender mermaid gown by Vera Wang HAUTE, crafted from decadent macramé lace and featuring oversized, hand-cut silk organza flowers blooming over one shoulder strap. Fans immediately flooded the label’s comments, comparing her to Rapunzel and begging Disney to cast her as the live-action Princess, while others guessed it was an Effie nod. Plot twist: The real inspo was her own SOTR character, Maysilee Donner. Grace herself confirms it.

“Most days I have, like, birds or butterflies or flowers in my hair,” she tells Bustle, before singling out her Sydney look as an extra-special Easter egg. “One thing I was excited about was ... I wore this purple dress in Australia that was a nod to Maysilee.”

Eagle-eyed fans who’ve watched the official trailers might already recognize the palette. In the footage, Maysilee is reaped wearing a lavender minidress — fittingly elevated for a District 12 merchant’s daughter — complete with an A-line silhouette, a contrasting floral collar, and a bow-clad belt.

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But the color wasn’t the only Maysilee-coded detail — the flowers adorning her Vera Wang gown were a nod to her character, too. During the reaping, Maysilee accessorized by stacking necklaces with floral pendants and pinning a chamomile flower onto her lapel. (She’s a known accessory girlie. According to SOTR lore, she was the OG owner of the Mockingjay pin Katniss eventually inherited.)

To bring that floral motif to life on the red carpet, Grace went all in. “All the flowers in my hair were real flowers, which was really fun,” she says, adding, “At the end of the night, I was picking them all out. In the morning, I had all these wilted flowers on my floor.”

Still, thanks to the butterfly clip in her hair and the gown’s voluminous strap, Grace agrees that those Effie theories weren't totally off-base. “It also did remind me of Effie a bit,” she admits. Two Panem icons in one look? Truly Capitol-worthy.