Fans Might Have A Long Wait For I Hate Suzie Season 3

Back in 2020, the first series of I Hate Suzie became one of the standout dramas of the year. Created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, the comedy-drama follows the story of a 30-something actor named Suzie (played by Piper), who becomes wrapped up in a PR crisis after her phone is hacked and intimate photographs are leaked online. To the joy of fans, the series was later renewed for a second season, I Hate Suzie Too, which debuted in Dec. 2022. With the show’s long-awaited return finally upon us, many viewers are now likely wondering: will I Hate Suzie return for Season 3? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about a potential third chapter.

In a statement to Bustle, Sky confirmed there are currently “no plans for a third series of I Hate Suzie.” As mentioned, fans can now enjoy the drama’s second season, which was released as a three-part Christmas special on Tuesday, Dec. 20 on Sky and NOW.

If there were to be a shift resulting in a third instalment, the recently released I Hate Suzie Too could offer viewers some indication of what to expect in the future.

Centering once again on the character of Suzie Pickles, Season 2 follows the child star-turned-actor as she embarks on a new job in reality TV, and hires a new agent and PR team in order to properly support her son, Frankie. Meanwhile, Suzie also becomes wrapped up in a battle with her ex-husband Cob with the help of her estranged bestie, Naomi.

“Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love — the public. In this three-part anti-Christmas, Christmas special, Suzie fights to regain the love of the British public whilst her personal life spirals out of control. Will she win their hearts and votes? And restore her reputation? And at what cost?” an I Hate Suzie Too synopsis reads.

As mentioned, lead star Piper fronted the Season 2 cast as Suzie, while Leila Farzad, Daniel Ings, Phil Daniels, Lorraine Ashbourn, and Elle Piper also reprised their roles in the hit drama. A string of new faces also joined the cast of I Hate Suzie Too, including Catastrophe's Douglas Hodge, The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison, Bad Education's Layton Williams, and It's A Sin star Omari Douglas.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Douglas said the possibility of a third season sounds “amazing,” but he doesn’t know when — or if — the show will be back for another run.

“I guess no-one really knows at the moment whether Billie and Lucy just wanted to tell this part of the story and then that's it.” The actor continued, “If it does [come back] then I think that's amazing, but if it doesn't I also think that that's great too because I feel like, in each step that they've taken so far, they've said something timely and that feels present and important.”