Sports and sparkles do mix.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
If you like your Olympic sports with a lot of shine, your moment is here. Figure skating is in full swing at the 2022 Beijing Games, and in the rhythm dance on Feb. 12, the skaters had to perform programs incorporating street dance rhythms. Their many sparkly outfits grabbed attention — in good ways and in bad.
Xavier Laine/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates skated to a Billie Eilish medley, and their color scheme was on point. Chock’s costume for the second part of the two-day competition is the real standout (it took 120 hours to make!), but her green-and-black look was both glamorous and a little edgy.