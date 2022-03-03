I’m A Celebrity Just Announced A Major Change For 2022

Along with just about every other area of life, the lockdowns severely impacted the telvision landscape. ITV’s long-running reality juggernaut I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here wasn’t spared the disruption, and has been forced to move production from its native Australia to the UK for the past two seasons. However, ITV have just announced that I’m a Celebrity is expected to return to its original home, in the Australian jungle, in 2022.

ITV’s Director of Content, Rosemary Newell, said in a statement: “We expect a celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate audience over 11 million.”

The announcement will be welcomed by fans of the reality TV hit, and arrives shortly after hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed their desire to return to the Aussie rainforest. Speaking on BBC’s The One Show back in February, McPartlin confirmed “the plan is the jungle.” He continued, “We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can.”

Per the Independent, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here first began airing back in 2002, and has filmed every series — except the very first — close to the Australian town of Murwillumbah. In 2020, the series relocated to Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside for the first time in the show’s history. Due to lockdown, the series was filmed in North Wales for the second year running in 2021.

As Radio Times reports, the forthcoming 22nd Season of I’m a Celebrity is expected to air on ITV in November 2022. The star-studded lineup is yet to be confirmed, although, longtime hosts McPartlin and Donnelly are expected to return.