The Industry Creators Have Already Done “A Lot Of Thinking” About Season 3

Picking up a year after the height of the pandemic, Industry Season 2 found almost all of its central young graduates landing jobs at Pierpoint & Co., a fictional international bank in London. This time around however, they can’t hide behind their rookie statuses, as a mandatory return to in-person working amid a waning market has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever. With a new United States-based management firm also entering the mix, the protagonists must drive new business and forge new alliances — both in and out of the office.

Though HBO has yet to renew Industry for a third season, co-creator Konrad Kay, who co-wrote the Gen Z workplace drama with longtime friend Mickey Down, said he and Down still have a lot of gas left in the tank. “I think we’re only just beginning to hit our stride,” Kay, who described the series as being “about playing the game and getting what you want,” told The Guardian in late August. “Hopefully, we’ll get to write this show for a while, which will mean we can show how and why these people have suppressed so much of what is good in them. Selfishness and self-destruction are human qualities and everybody has the capacity for both, even if they don’t like to see that reflected back at them.”

Both he and Down are hopeful for a Season 3 renewal, and they’ve already “done a lot of thinking about where [the characters] could all be in three or four years’ time.” As you await confirmation one way or the other, here’s everything we know about a potential Industry Season 3 so far.

The Industry Season 3 Cast

Though any future casting announcements remain forthcoming, Industry Season 2 starred returning “Graduates” Myha’la Herrold (Harper Stern), Marisa Abela (Yasmin Kara-Hanani), Harry Lawtey (Robert Spearing), and David Jonsson (Gus Sackey); and “Management” Ken Leung (Eric Tao) and Conor MacNeill (Kenny Kilblane).

In a September 2022 Bustle interview, Herrold, who also recently co-starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies, credited Industry as the project that made her believe in herself. “Now I know for sure that I’ve earned my place here, because I have evidence that I can do it,” she said. “And I got out of it alive.”

Also stirring things up at Pierpoint & Co. — and beyond — in the series’ second outing were new cast regulars: Alex Alomar Akpobome (Danny Van Deventer), Indy Lewis (Venetia Berens), Katrine de Candole (Celeste Pacquet), Jay Duplass (Jesse Bloom), Sonny Poon Tip (Leo Bloom), and Adam Levy (Charles Hanani).

The Industry Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Shortly after Industry debuted in November 2020, HBO renewed the series the following month. However, filming wrapped almost an entire year later in December 2021, ahead of an August 2022 premiere date. Pending an official Season 3 renewal, that timeline would point to a mid-2024 Season 3 premiere. However, given that delays between Season 1 and Season 2 were at least in part pandemic-related, production might not take quite as long for a third season, meaning a late 2023 drop date isn’t entirely out of the question.

This post will be updated as more details on Industry Season 3 become available.