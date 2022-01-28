Boasting chart-topping collaborations with Adele, Little Simz, and Michael Kiwanuka, British music producer, Inflo, has been announced as BRIT Awards 2022 music producer of the year — the first Black artist to win the accolade in the ceremony’s history. Upon his historic win, the celebrated music producer, whose real name is Dean Josiah Cover, dedicated the award to “all the Black producers before me.”

“I feel honoured to be a part of change,” said Inflo, per The Guardian, adding “All the Black producers before me, I’m in awe and have studied you. I am you. Thank you for both paving the way and for your integral contribution to British music.”

Whilst known to keep a fairly low profile, Inflo is a “genre-shifting” music producer and songwriter well known in the industry, with Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard once describing Inflo as “...kind of like a young Quincy Jones."

From North London, Inflo has been credited with producing three standout songs on Adele’s phenomenally successful new album 30: Woman like Me, Hold On, and Love Is a Game. As the superstar singer told The Face, ​“we’re both from North London… He’s like the calmest person I’ve ever met, a really amazing, spiritual guy.”

The heavyweight music producer — who is also a songwriter, record label founder, and part of elusive music group Sault — is also known for his collaborations with rapper Little Simz. Inflo worked on Little Simz’s Ivor Novello Award-winning album Grey Area in 2019, as well as her standout 2021 follow up Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Following his BRIT award win, Little Simz commended the producer for being “a true creative in every sense.”

“Music is in his DNA. He really loves, lives and breathes this,” congratulated the rapper, per the BBC. “There is no one more deserving of this award.”

Meanwhile, Michael Kiwanuka, who worked with Inflo on his Mercury Prize-winning self-titled album in 2019, credited the producer as someone who “helps you find what it is you want to say, and always puts his stamp on the work which always elevates the music.”

Inflo has received high praise since his BRIT Awards win, and joins Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, and Calvin Harris to take home the accolade.