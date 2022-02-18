Watch Julia Garner Transform Into Anna Delvey

Inventing Anna is topping Netflix charts worldwide, largely thanks to Ozark actress Julia Garner’s incredible turn as Anna Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin. The much-talked about series tells the true story of fraudster Delvey, who posed as a German heiress and scammed thousands of dollars out of New York’s elite. Garner’s lead performance has captivated audiences, with much attention given to how she delivered Anna Delvey’s accent.

Now, Garner has taken fans behind the scenes, revealing the step-by-step process of her physical transformation into Delvey. In a video posted on Instagram, sped-up to avoid us having to sit through the real-time length of the makeover session, Garner can be seen chatting with her make-up artists as they get her ready for set.

First, her curly blonde locks are pinned up and away from her face. Then, the beauty team preps her fact for make-up. A firm favourite among many skincare enthusiasts, Garner can be seen using under-eye masks, designed to de-puff and brighten the delicate area. Seemingly unfamiliar with the beauty secret, a number of fans reacted in the comments section, asking about the masks’ function. The final step is a big one, as Garner can be seen covering her golden locks with a fiery red wig.

‘The costumes, the wigs, fake teeth — it was a full transformation,” Garner explained in a Netflix interview. Fashion is also a huge focal point in the show, in one episode Sorokin refuses to enter the courtroom because she doesn’t like her outfit. Unsurprisingly, the Inventing Anna wardrobe cost a fortune, thanks to its array of high-fashion designer labels.