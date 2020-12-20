"7 Rings" might be a stretch, but add another to the count. Ariana Grande seemingly announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez on Sunday, Dec. 20, posting a pretty low-key announcement on her Instagram account. At first, it appeared to be just a sweet photo of her and her boyfriend of almost a year, with the caption "forever n then some," but then a click through revealed Grande showing off a new sparkler on her left ring finger. Bustle has reached out to her team for comment.

Grande has reportedly been dating Gomez, a real estate agent, since January, with a source telling People in March that they'd been together for "a couple of months" but were trying to keep things "quiet." The "34+35" singer had already had very public relationships in the past, including her whirlwind romance (and engagement) with Pete Davidson, which began and ended in 2018. The Grammy winner sang in "Positions" about not wanting to "re-peat" history, so this time around, it's hopefully the real deal.

The couple's relationship is said to have accelerated due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A source told E! News in March that they got to know each other "quickly with the quarantine," and fittingly, Grande confirmed their relationship by including him in the music video for "Stuck With U," her 2020 collaboration with Justin Bieber. Now, they're not so much stuck as choosing "forever."

Grande was clear about how strong her feelings for Dalton were by at least early August. She celebrated his birthday on Aug. 7 with a public declaration of love, writing in her caption, "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u." Then, in late October, a source told E! News that the singer was "still madly in love with Dalton" and "head over heels." Around that same time, fans started to speculate that the singer's new album, Positions, which dropped on Oct. 30, was inspired by their blossoming love, especially the title track and its lyrics "Heaven sent you to me." Considering Grande's latest post and new jewelry, they were probably right.

Here's to forever and then some!