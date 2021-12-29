The galaxy far, far away got bigger on Dec. 29. That date marked the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, the latest entry into Disney+’s Star Wars universe. The series comes on the heels of the massively successful The Mandalorian, and it focuses on the titular Boba Fett, the infamous bounty hunter popularized in the original Star Wars trilogy. The series picks up right after Season 2 of The Mandalorian and follows the criminal antics of Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his cohort Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who was introduced in The Mandalorian. However, Shand could just be one of a few previously introduced characters to appear in the spinoff.

This brings us to everyone’s favorite little mint green alien, Baby Yoda. One major question surrounding the newest bounty hunter series is whether or not the internet’s beloved de facto infant will make an appearance. It’s hard to overstate just how instrumental Baby Yoda has been in rocketing The Mandalorian into the hit show it’s become, and so it figures that Disney+ may insert him into the spinoff series, knowing his potential.

Some signs seem to indicate Baby Yoda will at least make some kind of appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. It’s important to make very clear that Disney hasn’t confirmed anything and fans have had only rumors to rely on, but set photos of crew merchandise reportedly appear to show a shirt with a character who looks exactly like Baby Yoda, aka Grogu. Now, it’s entirely possible that the shirt just happens to feature a wildly popular character, so take the speculation with a Crait-sized grain of salt.

Photo courtesy of Disney & Lucasfilm

As for how Baby Yoda could reasonably show up in The Book of Boba Fett, it’s important to remember that Disney first teased the spinoff series in a post-credits scene after the Mandalorian Season 2 finale. It’s already established that both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett will overlap, meaning the door is still open for characters like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to make an appearance. The last time we saw either of them, they were coordinating their exchange of Grogu, and given that both characters are connected to Boba Fett himself, a Grogu cameo is fathomable.

With Disney attempting to turn Star Wars into a sprawling, connected universe, it stands to reason that Grogu could appear, if only in passing. Another Mandalorian spinoff series focusing on Jedi Ahsoka Tano has already been confirmed, as well as a new series following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi. With all the connective tissue across Star Wars properties, it wouldn’t be surprising if, much like the MCU, characters from the many shows and movies at times cross over in some capacity.

Again, nothing has been confirmed, so fans will have to continue their weekly theorizing as to how, when, and if Baby Yoda will show up.