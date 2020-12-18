5 Mandalorian Theories That Will Make Waiting For Season 3 Unbearable

The Mandalorian Season 2 finale just dropped, and Din Djarin and Grogu's stories are far from over. At the Disney Investor Day presentation on Dec. 10, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy officially announced that there will be a Mandalorian Season 3. This verifies a Nov. 5 Deadline report that showrunner Jon Favreau and his team have "been in pre-production for months" on the new season.

Kennedy also confirmed two Mandalorian spin-offs that will tie into the main show: Ahsoka and Rangers of the Republic. "Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, these interconnected shows, along with future stories, will excite new audiences and embrace our most passionate fans and will culminate in a climactic story event," Kennedy said. Coupled with the recent Boba Fett spin-off news, it's clear that Disney is heavily investing in The Mandalorian's future, so here's everything to know about Season 3 and what lies beyond. Madalorian Season 2 spoilers ahead.

When Will The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere?

At the investor event, Kennedy stated Season 3 will debut Christmas 2021 and spill over into 2022. While that seems like a long time to wait, a year-long break between seasons is typical for streaming shows (especially ones with a larger budget like The Mandalorian).

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast

Kennedy didn't announce any new cast additions, but Pedro Pascal will obviously return as Din Djarin, alongside his body-double Brendan Wayne. It's also reasonable to assume we'll see Gina Carano's Cara Dune and Carl Weathers' Greef Karga again. It's even possible the events of Season 3 will feed into the Rangers of the Republic spin-off, which currently has no release date. The Ahsoka spin-off will premiere in 2022, and there's potential for an Ahsoka Mandalorian cameo before the other show begins filming.

Beyond that, it looks like Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon may be sticking around as the major antagonist for a while. We may even see more villains debut in Season 3. "We’re living in a universe that is huge, and there’s so much to explore," Esposito explained to People in September. "So I think this show is going to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s gonna come in Season 3 and Season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers."

The Mandalorian also tends to bring back characters, so fans can only hope that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) return to team up with Din again. Bo-Katan, in particular, is still on the hunt for Moff Gideon's Darksaber, so she'll likely show up again as long as he still has it.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

There is no trailer for Season 3 yet, and it may be a while before we see one. After all, the Season 2 trailer was only revealed about a month before the premiere.

What Is The Plot Of The Mandalorian Season 3?

There are many theories about the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3, particularly now that Luke Skywalker himself answered Grogu's call for another Jedi. Since the Force-sensitive toddler was saved from Moff Gideon and will now train with Luke, there's a chance Baby Yoda will stop Force choking Stormtroopers — a very worrying sign, as the bad guys typically use that tactic. The fact that sweet baby Grogu might be Sith material has been teased for a while; we know he's overprotective of Din and extremely stubborn, and he once Force choked Cara Dune just because she was arm wrestling with Din. If Grogu were to become evil, it would confirm Ahsoka was right to worry that he could snap if he was ever separated from Din.

With Grogu in young Luke's care, The Verge also teased the possibility of the alien meeting Luke's nephew, Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren, who is about four years old in this time period. Future seasons might explore if Luke's efforts to train Grogu ultimately result in Baby Yoda favoring the dark side, as Ben later did. Potentially even more devastating, Kylo Ren could kill the toddler when he, Snoke, and the Knights of Ren eliminate Luke's Jedi training program.

Another theory is that Season 3 will introduce Grand Admiral Thrawn and Force-user Ezra Bridger, as Ahsoka said she's on the hunt for Thrawn (and by extension Ezra, who was last seen in Thrawn's presence). Other fans theorize that the show is building toward another battle of Mandalore, where Din and possibly Bo-Katan try to retake the Mandalorian home planet.

Regardless of what happens, bringing together The Mandalorian and Star Wars will make for a monumental Season 3.