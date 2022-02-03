BBC’s Chloe Takes Social Media Escapism To The Next Level

Created by Alice Seabright and starring Erin Doherty, the BBC’s Chloe revolves around a social media-obsessed woman who attempts to solve a suspicious death while taking on a new identity. The psychological thriller promises to become your newest must-watch drama. But, what else is there to know about the BBC’s latest offering, and is Chloe based on a true story?

Along with Seabright, of Sex Education fame, the series is co-written by Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan, and Bolu Babalola. Although elements of the story may reflect reality — including society’s obsession with the seemingly enviable lives of social media influencers, for example — the BBC thriller is fictional.

The plot centres on the Bristol-based Becky Green, who has been an avid follower of social media star Chloe Fairbourne for quite some time. Chloe appears to have it all: An adoring husband, a circle of high-achieving friends, and the picture-perfect lifestyle. In contrast, Becky lives quite the opposite life, spending most of her days caring for her mother, who has early-onset dementia, in a tiny seaside flat.

When Chloe dies suddenly in mysterious circumstances, Becky goes undercover with a new identity to find out what really happened to the woman she followed so closely online.

The Crown’s Erin Doherty leads the cast of Chloe as Becky Green. She is joined by the likes of Stay Close star Poppy Gilbert, Gangs of London's Pippa Bennett-Warner, Poldark star Jack Farthing, The Serpent’s Billy Howle, Search Party's Brandon Michael Hall, and newcomer Alexander Eliot. Per Radio Times, the cast also includes Akshay Khanna, Lisa Palfrey, Estella Daniels, and Jach Christou.

Speaking ahead of the show’s debut, series creator Seabright described the leading character of Becky as a “complex, courageous heroine,” while lauding the show’s “amazing” cast.

“All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast,” Seabright said in a statement. “I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them.”

Chloe begins airing on Sunday, Feb. 6 on BBC One.