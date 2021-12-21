Is Brandon Jones Dating Anyone After The Bachelorette?

As we march toward the end of a long Bachelorette journey, Michelle is left with two men: Brandon and Nayte. Audiences will have to wait until Dec. 21 to finally discover just whom Michelle chooses to spend the rest of her life with, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look for clues as to her winner. Which brings us to Brandon, who’s spent most of this season flaunting his show relationship with Michelle across social media. The question remains, is he with Michelle after the show? Or someone else entirely?

If we were to use Brandon’s Instagram as our guide, it would certainly appear as though he’s dating Michelle. However, it’s more likely that he’s simply posting pics of himself and the titular Bachelorette from week to week to keep up with the show’s schedule. That means that Brandon’s posts of him and Michelle kissing, eating cake, and posing after rose ceremonies, aren’t any surefire indication that Michelle picked him. He seems to be making the most of it, even poking fun at his time on the show by posting a picture of himself reading a dictionary shortly after he spelled “protein” wrong on national television.

In a recent Instagram post following the Dec. 14 episode of The Bachelorette, Brandon addressed his actions at the rose ceremony. As viewers may remember, when Michelle had one rose left and was deciding between Joe and Brandon, Brandon approached her before she could make her ultimate decision. He explained to Michelle that whatever her final decision may be, he would be there for her, essentially spelling out that even if she were to eliminate him, he would always be a friend to her. When Michelle returned to complete the ceremony, she promptly gave Brandon the rose.

The Season 18 contestant explained his intentions via Instagram on Dec. 15, stating in part, “I pulled her aside before the rose ceremony to let her know she is not alone. That no matter the outcome, her happiness comes first. Her mental health and well being comes first.” He noted that “there is a bigger picture than just getting a rose” and “we all need somebody there for us in these life changing decisions.” Brandon concluded his post by writing, “I wasn’t there for a rose at that point, I was there for my best friend.”

Fans will notice that Brandon referred to Michelle as his “best friend,” which may indicate an incredibly deep connection between the two, or it may be an indication of a platonic relationship. Publicly, there are no signs that point to Brandon being in a relationship with anyone other than Michelle. As for whether or not Michelle picked him, that remains to be seen. However, given that we’re just hours away from the finale viewers can rest easy knowing all will be revealed.