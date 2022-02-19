Ready For A Crossroads Sequel? The Director Wants Britney Spears Back For It

Now that the #FreeBritney movement has accomplished its primary goal, it might be time for advocates to pivot to a new mission: getting #JusticeForCrossroads. Britney Spears’ 2002 cult classic film Crossroads just celebrated its 20th anniversary, but it’s not available on any streaming service. Even director Tamra Davis is confused on why fans can’t stream the movie. “I can’t believe it,” she told Variety in an interview published on Feb. 16. “Really, I think it should be. I’m trying to figure out who has the rights because we want to make it happen.”

To commemorate its landmark anniversary, Davis reflected on Crossroads, which marked Spears’ first and only leading film role. It was written by Shonda Rhimes, who went on to be one of the most successful TV creators of all time with shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. Davis explained that Spears chose Rhimes to pen the film and had a very specific mission for the script. “Britney had wanted to change her image,” she said. “I think that she wanted to take control. Especially at this time, there was a lot of talk about her being a virgin and all that kind of stuff, so she wanted to change this perception of herself. ... It was incredibly exciting. Shonda was just this incredibly intelligent force to be reckoned with.”

Crossroads saw Spears portray Lucy, who sets out on a road trip with her former childhood friends Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) after their high school graduation for various reasons. Lucy wanted to reunite with her mother (Kim Cattrall) in Arizona. While critics panned the film, which is not surprising considering the media’s sexist and overbearing treatment of Spears at the time, it was beloved by viewers, grossing five times its budget at the box office and becoming a staple for millennial households everywhere. For Spears, that was more than enough. “When we would have screenings for the film with girls, she would see what an impact she had and how this movie really affected people,” Davis explained.

Since its release, fans have been asking for a Crossroads sequel to come to fruition. Even Spears tweeted her co-star Saldana about the possibility of a sequel in 2014, after Saldana defended the singer on Watch What Happens Live. Davis said she had no idea if a sequel is in the cards, but she would love to make it happen — with one condition: “It would have to be everybody original — Shonda and me and Britney and you would have to get everybody back together.”