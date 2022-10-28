Helen Skelton And Her Ex Are Moving On

Coming joint top of the leaderboard on the BBC 100 years special of Strictly Come Dancing, it is no exaggeration to say that former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton has been doing exceedingly well. But her winning Charleston isn’t the only reason the presenter has been in the spotlight of late. In the space of twelve months, Helen Skelton welcomed her third child, ended her relationship of eight years, and has become a Strictly star. But who is Richie Myler and where is he now?

The Countryfile star married rugby league player Richie Myler in 2013, and the couple have three children together. As previously stated, after eight years of marriage, they separated in April 2022. The TV personality had told the Mirror that the couple were “not in the house together — we’re staying out of each other’s way,” and were taking turns looking after their children.

Nine months after the birth of their third child and their split, Myler announced that he was expecting a baby with his new girlfriend. The Leeds Rhinos player is currently dating Stephanie Thirkill, whose father Andrew Thirkill is the president of the Rhinos. The couple shared their new relationship with the world in July via an Instagram post, which showed them on a holiday in Cornwall together. Myler has since made his Instagram private, after receiving “hateful and abusive” messages.

"I've decided to put my profile private from now on," he shared on his Stories, per the Manchester Evening Post. "If you are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me. I'm going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you Richie."

Skelton’s Strictly dance partner, Gorka Márquez, spoke out during the show on Oct. 15 – the same day Myler’s baby announcement was made – to reassure Skelton that she is an “inspirational” and “amazing woman.” Even though this wasn’t an outright mention of Myler or Skelton’s personal life, fans believed it was a comment aimed at boosting the presenter’s confidence and self-belief.

Since the divorce, Skelton has moved back to her family home in Cumbria with her three children, six-year-old Ernie, five-year-old Louis, and nine-month-old Elsie. “I think if you’ve learnt anything about me in this conversation, it’s that not only is my glass half full, but I’ve actually got a glass. I’ve got loads to be thankful for. I’m not going to worry about the one thing I haven’t got,” she told the Telegraph. Skelton also graciously declined to comment on Myler’s new girlfriend, respectfully saying: “You cannot have an opinion on anyone else’s life until you’ve walked in those shoes. And my family are happy, my kids are happy, and that’s all ultimately that matters.”